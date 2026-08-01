Vidyavihar crash: Sessions court revokes minor driver’s bail

MUMBAI: Nearly five months after the 17-year-old accused in the fatal Vidyavihar car crash walked out on bail, a sessions court on Friday sent him back to a child reformative centre, overturning the Juvenile Justice Board’s order on an appeal filed by the victim’s wife, Minal Patel.

The court directed the Suburban Juvenile Justice Board in Dongri to secure the juvenile’s presence and pass appropriate orders sending him to a child reformative centre, with conditions necessary for his welfare and in the interest of justice.

In the operative part of its order, the court said, “The impugned order… dated 06/03/2026… is quashed and set aside,” and directed the JJB to “secure the presence of Child in conflict with law and pass the appropriate order sending him to Child Reformative Center imposing the terms and conditions which are necessary to be imposed for welfare of the Child in conflict with law and in the interest of justice.”

The detailed judgment is yet to be uploaded by the court.

The appeal, filed through advocate Ruben Mascarenhas, argued that the JJB had overlooked crucial material before granting bail to the juvenile in March, who is accused of causing the February 5 crash. Minal Patel contended that the Board failed to consider whether his release would defeat the ends of justice.

Her plea claimed the teenager had repeatedly shared videos on social media showing dangerous driving stunts, including wheelies, hanging out of moving vehicles and rooftop antics, suggesting a pattern of disregard for public safety.

It further alleged that Instagram accounts carrying those videos were deleted during the investigation, amounting to evidence tampering. The plea also referred to an alleged ₹40 lakh “blood money” offer made to the victim’s family and argued that the juvenile’s family had the financial influence to affect witnesses and the proceedings. Minal sought cancellation of bail and his placement in an observation home pending trial.

The case stems from the February 5 crash near Somaiya College in Vidyavihar, where an SUV allegedly driven by the unlicensed 17-year-old rammed the scooter carrying Dhrumil and Minal Patel as they were returning home. Both sustained grievous injuries, and Dhrumil died 10 days later.

Police subsequently added the charge of culpable homicide not amounting to murder, besides offences under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Motor Vehicles Act.

The legal battle is far from over. Minal has also challenged the bail granted to the juvenile’s father in the Bombay High Court, alleging that he knowingly allowed his underage son to drive despite his alleged history of reckless driving, and that the sessions court had overlooked material pointing to his complicity. The High Court has issued notice on that plea, and the matter remains pending.