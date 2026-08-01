Anti-drug drive: With focus on rehab, Punjab to expand mental health fellowship

The Punjab government is set to expand its leadership in mental health programme (LMHP), launched earlier this year as part of its anti-drug campaign, by opening applications for a second cohort of fellows and senior associates to strengthen rehabilitation services across the state.

Launched in February 2026 under the Punjab government’s anti-drug initiative, the programme currently has 13 fellows working at district hospitals, de-addiction centres and rehabilitation facilities across the state. The government now plans to recruit 10 fellows and seven senior associates, creating a statewide network of trained professionals covering all 23 districts.

Operating under the department of health and family welfare in collaboration with the state’s data intelligence and technical support unit, the fellowship brings together professionals from psychology, public health and social work. Fellows undergo specialised training in psychosocial interventions, relapse prevention, programme management and community-based rehabilitation, with academic support from the Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS), Mumbai.

Health minister Balbir Singh said Punjab’s anti-drug campaign was not limited to law enforcement but also focused on treatment, rehabilitation and preventing relapse. “The fight against drugs is also about restoring families and giving affected individuals an opportunity to rebuild their lives with dignity,” he said.

According to the government, the fellows work closely with patients and their families, provide counselling, facilitate access to treatment, support relapse prevention and promote long-term rehabilitation while addressing the social stigma associated with addiction.

Officials said the initiative is aimed at institutionalising mental healthcare within Punjab’s anti-drug strategy, recognising substance abuse as a public health challenge that requires sustained community support alongside strict action against drug traffickers.