Doc, wife killed as car falls into gorge after being hit by boulder in Kullu

Two people, including a gynaecologist and his wife, were killed and one injured after the car they were travelling in plunged into gorge after being hit by massive boulders that rolled down a hillside in Kullu’s Anni on Friday, said officials.

The deceased, Dr Brij Lal, 60, of Amarbagh in Ani, his wife Sunita, 54, along with their daughter Bhavya, 18, were on the Ranabag–Deori road in Anni tehsil when the incident happened.

Dr Brij and Sunita died on the spot, while Bhavya suffered injuries and was rushed to Ani Hospital.

Police reached the accident site soon after receiving information and launched relief and rescue operations.

According to the police, preliminary findings suggest that heavy rocks and boulders suddenly came crashing down from the hillside onto the road and hit the car. This caused the driver to lose control, after which the vehicle veered off the road and fell into a deep gorge.

However, the police have registered a case and further investigation is underway.

Dr Brij was serving at a private hospital in Rampur and was known for his medical services in the region.

Heavy rainfall in Himachal till August 6

The India Meteorological Department (IMD), Shimla, has predicted heavy showers to continue in the state till August 6.

The weather office sounded a yellow alert of heavy rainfall in Chamba, Kangra and Sirmaur districts on August 1, followed by a similar alert on August 2 in Kangra, Kullu, Mandi, Shimla and Sirmaur districts. Several districts will continue to remain under a yellow alert of heavy rainfall on August 3 and 4.

During the last 24 hours, light to moderate rain occurred at many places and heavy to very heavy rain occurred at isolated places across the state. The highest rainfall of 15 cm was recorded in Dharamshala, followed by Jot (8 cm), Chuari (7 cm), Gohar (6 cm), Nichar (5 cm), Sarahan (4 cm), Palampur (4 cm), Kothi (3 cm), Bharari (3 cm), Baggi (2 cm), Manali (2 cm), Guler (2 cm), Paonta (1 cm), Jogindarnagar (1 cm) and Mandi (1 cm).

According to authorities, as many as 122 roads remained blocked across Himachal on Friday, with Mandi reporting the highest number at 54, followed by Kullu with 41 and Chamba with eight. Additionally, 31 water supply schemes remained disrupted across the state.

NHIA, army inspects Chamba-Bharmour highway

Meanwhile, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) and the Indian Army on Friday conducted a joint technical inspection for the proposed installation of a Bailey bridge at vulnerable and narrow stretches of the Chamba-Bharmour National Highway (NH-154A).

The joint team carried out a detailed assessment, examining the geographical conditions, technical feasibility, safety aspects and other requirements related to the proposed bridge construction. The highway remains prone to landslides and shooting stones at various locations. The installation of the Bailey bridge is expected to improve road safety and ensure smoother movement on the Chamba-Bharmour route, which is prone to disruptions due to its difficult terrain and narrow stretches.