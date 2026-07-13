Jayden Adams' father breaks silence amid suicide rumors after son's sudden death: 'Family is struggling'

He added, “so we'll see what the time ahead holds for us. The whole world is reacting to Jayden's death. Like I said, it's very tough, we can see the love the world had for his soccer and for Jayden.”

Speaking with South Africa's media company, eNCA, Jayden Adams' father has spoken out following the sudden death of the 25-year-old South African footballer. “As you all know, it was an untimely death. The family is struggling to process it. It won't be easy to carry on. People say it will become easier, but it won't. You just learn to live with it,” he said.

Jayden Adams , the 25-year-old South African soccer player who represented his country at the 2026 FIFA World Cup , died on July 11. Following his sudden death , his father shared an emotional message, saying the family is still trying to come to terms with the loss.

Also Read: Jayden Adams' quiet moment during World Cup celebrations goes viral after his death

Partner Aqueelah Adendorf shares tribute Adams' longtime partner, Aqueelah Adendorf, is also speaking out following the professional soccer player's sudden death. After the South African Football Players Union (SAFPU) announced on July 11 that Adams died at age 25, Adendorf posted a tribute to her late love on Instagram, sharing a series of photographs of the couple holding hands.

“There are no words to describe the pain I'm feeling,” she wrote in her caption. “Rest in peace, my love. Thank you for every memory, every laugh, every hug, and every moment we shared. You were not only the love of my life but also my greatest supporter and my best friend.”

“A part of my heart left with you, and I will carry your love with me forever,” Adendorf continued. “Until we meet again, I'll miss you every single day. Rest easy, my angel. I love you always and forever.”