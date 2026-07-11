Jayden Adams net worth, family: All on his partner's message and grandmother's tragic death before his passing

South African midfielder Jayden Adams has passed away at the age of 25, merely two weeks after representing his country in the World Cup. The South African football community mourns the loss of 25-year-old midfielder Jayden Adams, who recently played in the World Cup (REUTERS)

The Mamelodi Sundowns player participated in South Africa’s initial two matches of the tournament against Mexico and Czechia. He came off the bench as South Africa triumphed over South Korea to advance to the knockout stages, but remained an unused substitute during his nation’s 1-0 loss to Canada in the round of 32.

Jayden Adams cause of death still unknown The circumstances surrounding Adams’ death are still unclear, stated the South African Football Players Union in a recent announcement. "‘The SAFPU is devastated by the untimely passing of Mamelodi Sundowns and Bafana Bafana midfielder, Jayden Adams.

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"Jayden had only recently represented South Africa at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, carrying the hopes of the nation with pride, courage, and distinction.

"His passing is an immeasurable loss to his family, teammates, clubs, the football fraternity and country at large.

"We extend our deepest condolences to the Adams family, Mamelodi Sundowns, Stellenbosch FC, Bafana Bafana and all those whose lives he touched.

"South African football has lost a gifted player, a proud servant of the game and a young life that still had so much to offer.

"May his soul rest in eternal peace."

Jayden Adams' family: All on his grandmother's passing Adams, who has earned nine caps for his national team, progressed through the youth system at Stellenbosch before transferring to Mamelodi Sundowns last year.

The 25-year-old was a member of the Bafana Bafana team that secured the bronze medal at the Africa Cup of Nations held in Ivory Coast in 2024.

“At this moment, things are still raw, you know, things are still raw,” Johnson stated. “The family wouldn’t want to be contacted right now, they wouldn’t be able to answer anyone.”