Jayden Adams cause of death: South Africa midfielder dies days after playing at World Cup 2026
Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder Jayden Adams passed away at 25, only weeks following his participation in the World Cup.
South Africa star Jayden Adams has passed away just weeks after participating in the World Cup. The midfielder for Mamelodi Sundowns died at the age of 25. However, exact cause of his death is yet to be revealed.
He participated in the nation's initial two matches at the World Cup.
Adams, who has represented his country nine times, had recently shared a photo of himself with his girlfriend online less than 24 hours prior to the announcement of the news. His partner, Aqueelah, posted a picture of the couple together on Friday.
Jayden Adams dies: Tributes pour in
The unexpected news of his passing has sent shockwaves throughout the football community.
“It is with profound shock and a heavy heart that I have learnt of the passing of Jayden Adams, midfielder for Mamelodi Sundowns and Bafana Bafana, at the age of 25," stated minister of sport Gayton McKenzie.
”South African football has lost one of its brightest young talents, and our nation mourns alongside his family, his teammates and the millions of supporters who watched him grow from a promising academy prospect into a full Bafana Bafana international.”
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The South African Football Players Union wrote in a statement: “The SAFPU is devastated by the untimely passing of Mamelodi Sundowns and Bafana Bafana midfielder, Jayden Adams.
“Jayden had only recently represented South Africa at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, carrying the hopes of the nation with pride, courage, and distinction. His passing is an immeasurable loss to his family, teammates, clubs, the football fraternity and country at large. We extend our deepest condolences to the Adams family, Mamelodi Sundowns, Stellenbosch FC, Bafana Bafana and all those whose lives he touched."
“South African football has lost a gifted player, a proud servant of the game and a young life that still had so much to offer. May his soul rest in eternal peace.”
Jayden Adams dies: A look at his career
Adams moved from his youth club Stellenbosch to Mamelodi, located in Pretoria, last summer.
He made his first appearance for the South African national team in 2024, but he was not selected for the 2025 Afcon squad.
In the World Cup tournament, he played for an hour during the opening match, which ended in a 2-0 loss to Mexico at the Azteca stadium.
He was substituted at half-time in the subsequent match, which resulted in a 1-1 draw against the Czech Republic.
Jayden Adams' grandmother died a day before
Adams' grandmother had passed away just one day prior. “The 72-year-old Marianna Adams passed away a day before the South African senior men’s national team faced Czechia in a 2026 FIFA World Cup Group A match played at Atlanta Stadium on Thursday 18 June 2026.
“She passed away in a hospital in Stellenbosch and will be laid to rest on Saturday, 27 June 2026 (South Africa time).
“Jayden started in the match against Czechia and gave his all while carrying the burden of losing his grandmother," they added.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShweta Kukreti
Shweta Kukreti has over 8 years of experience in covering Indian and world politics. She joined the Hindustan Times in 2024 and is primarily assigned to the US desk. She currently works as Deputy Chief Content Producer and reports on a wide range of topics, including US politics, immigration issues (especially H-1B visa) and major global events. Shweta strongly emphasizes team operations, which encompasses monitoring news, delegating tasks, editing, developing comprehensive coverage strategies, and crafting engaging, and data-informed narratives. She received the Digi Star Award at the Hindustan Times within a year of joining for her broad coverage of US politics. In 2025, she earned both a promotion and a redesignation, a significant achievement recognising her contributions and the strong value she brings to the team. She has previously worked with the Indian Express, HTDS, ANI and Republic World. Seniors in all the media organisations recognised her work. Regarding education, she earned a BA (Hons.) in Political Science and a master's degree from Delhi University, and she pursued a PG Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institution of Mass Communication (IIMC). She also holds a diploma in Women's Empowerment and Development from IGNOU University and a French certification course from Alliance Française de Delhi. If not working, you can find her exploring the hills and engaging in adventurous activities in Rishikesh and Himachal Pradesh. She loves to play badminton, volleyball, and chess, and spend time with her friends and family. She also enjoys spiritual activities.Read More