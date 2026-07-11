FIFA World Cup 2026: From Messi to Haaland, what do your favourite football stars do before kickoff?

Erling Haaland: Meditation mode

This Norway striker’s pre-match reset is meditation. He has shared videos of himself sitting cross-legged in the middle of a river in the same pose as his trademark goal celebration. Speaking about meditation in a Manchester City interview, Haaland said, “I think it’s really good to relax and try not to think too much.”Haaland has also been seen meditating on the pitch for several minutes after matches, long after teammates have left for the dressing room.