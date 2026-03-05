Manchester United midfielder Jack Fletcher, son of ex-player, suspended for six matches after homophobic remark

Manchester United midfielder Jack Fletcher has been suspended for six matches after using discriminatory language against Barnsley in October during an EFL Trophy game. The 18-year-old midfielder accepted the FA charge for breaching rules, as he 'used insulting words including a reference, whether express or implied, to sexual orientation.'

He allegedly told an opponent, "You see to know a lot about me, are you a gay boy?"

The referee was positioned near and heard the comment during the verbal exchange. Fletcher was shown a straight red card.

In a statement, Fletcher apologised. "I am truly sorry for the offensive word that I used in the heat of the moment. Despite the fact that I had no intention to use the term as a homophobic insult, I completely understand that such language is unacceptable and immediately apologised after the game. I want to be clear that this momentary lapse of character absolutely does not reflect my beliefs or values," he said.

Documents reveal that he told officials he had been on the receiving end of off-the-ball fouls and remarks about his family. With the six-game ban, of which he has already served three, Fletcher has also been fined 1,500 pounds, and has been asked to do an FA education programme by June 2. Meanwhile, its failure could lead to further suspension.

Fletcher made his Premier League debut for United in a 2-1 defeat to Aston Villa in December, and has made three substitute appearances for the first team this campaign. His twin brother, Tyler, also represents United. Meanwhile, his father, Darren Fletcher, was appointed United's interim manager after Ruben Amorim's sacking in January. Then he led them in two matches before returning to his role as the club's U-18 coach.