Jayden Adams' quiet moment during World Cup celebrations goes viral after his death

South Africa and Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder Jayden Adams, who featured in Bafana Bafana's run to the World Cup round of 32, has died, the South African Football Players Union confirmed Saturday. He was 25. A resurfaced video shows Jayden Adams sitting quietly during World Cup celebrations. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

The cause of his death has not been confirmed and remains under investigation.

Resurfaced video shows Adams sitting quietly during celebrations Following news of Adams' death, a video from South Africa's victory over South Korea has resurfaced on social media. The clip shows Adams sitting quietly while his teammates celebrated the win.

The video has prompted widespread speculation online, with some users claiming it reflected a struggle with depression and alleging that Adams died by suicide.

However, there is no official confirmation to support those claims. Authorities have not announced a cause of death, and neither his family nor police have linked his death to suicide or any other specific cause.

One user wrote:

“Less than a month ago SA players were celebrating their win over Korea. With #22 [23] sitting quietly. Not dancing, not jumping. Just sitting there. Today Jayden Adams took out his own life after a battle with depression. Please check out on your loved ones.”

Another user wrote, “This is a prime example of depression in real life. You're supposed to be happy, you're surrounded by happiness, but you can't even be a part of it. It's real I suffer from it myself”

Others posted messages including “So sad. Rest in Power Jayden Adams. Fly boy, fly…”