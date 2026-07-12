Jayden Adams death: What happened after South African soccer star returned home from the World Cup? 5 things to know

South Africa midfielder Jayden Adams' sudden death at the age of 25 has left the football world in deep shock, especially as he had featured for his national team at the ongoing FIFA World Cup. Jayden Adams' cause of death was not disclosed in the official statement. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

While the investigation into his death is already underway, here are five key developments and questions that remain in focus as the police probe continues.

1. Who confirmed the death Adams' death was first confirmed on Saturday by South Africa's Minister of Sports, Arts and Culture, Gayton McKenzie.

"It is with profound shock and a heavy heart that I have learnt of the passing of Jayden Adams," McKenzie said in a statement, paying tribute to the midfielder's contributions while extending his condolences to Adams' family and loved ones.

Also read: Jayden Adams death probe: Did Bafana Bafana star die by suicide or food poisoning? Bizarre claims surface as fans grief

No cause of death was disclosed in the statement.

2. When did investigation start and time of discovering the body The Bafana Bafana midfielder was found dead at around 11 a.m. on Saturday, July 11, according to the South African Police Service spokesperson, who confirmed the details to ESPN.

Following the discovery of his body, authorities opened an inquest to investigate the circumstances surrounding his death.