Jayden Adams death: World Cup footage of Bafana Bafana locker room sparks buzz amid suicide claims

The football world is in shock following the sudden death of South African footballer Jayden Adams at the age of 25. The tragedy has come as an even bigger surprise given that the Bafana Bafana midfielder recently made his FIFA World Cup debut with the national team. South Africa midfielder recently made his FIFA World Cup debut with the national team. (AP Photo/Sofia Yaker)

While there has been no official confirmation regarding the cause of his death and investigations remain ongoing, unverified claims circulating online have alleged that Adams died by suicide at his home in Cape Town.

Those claims have further intensified after footage from South Africa's locker room celebration during the FIFA World Cup resurfaced online.

Also Read: Jayden Adams death probe: Did Bafana Bafana star die by suicide or food poisoning? Bizarre claims surface as fans grief

Jayden Adam death: Bafana Bafana locker room footage sparks buzz A social media account shared a video that appears to have been recorded inside the Bafana Bafana dressing room following one of the team's World Cup matches.

While the rest of the squad can be seen celebrating, singing, and shouting together, the footage briefly captures Adams sitting away from the group near a table.

He appears quiet and does not seem to be participating in the celebrations, a moment that has since drawn widespread attention online.

“Jayden Adams was going through something serious in his life, this was South African players celebrating after their win against South Korea while he was sitting quiet,” the account which posted the video wrote.