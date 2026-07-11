Who is Jayden Adams’ daughter? What we know about South Africa star’s family after his death
Jayden Adams, a 25-year-old South African footballer for Mamelodi Sundowns, has died unexpectedly. He is survived by partner and their daughter.
South African footballer Jayden Adams’ family is in the spotlight, following the sudden death of the Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder at the age of 25. Adams, who recently represented South Africa at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, is survived by his partner Aqueelah Adendorf and their five-year-old daughter, according to reports.
The couple had largely kept their family life private, with limited details available about their child.
While Adendorf occasionally shared glimpses of their personal life on social media, the couple did not publicly reveal their daughter’s name or share extensive details about her.
Who is Jayden Adams’ daughter?
Jayden Adams and his partner Aqueelah Adendorf share a five-year-old daughter. However, the child’s identity has remained private, with the couple choosing to keep her away from public attention.
Adams was known to value his family’s support throughout his football journey. When he completed his move from Stellenbosch FC to Mamelodi Sundowns in January 2025, reports said he discussed the decision with Adendorf and their daughter before making the career move.
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Who is Jayden Adams’ partner Aqueelah Adendorf?
Aqueelah Adendorf has been a supporter of Adams throughout his rise in South African football. The couple had been together for several years and often celebrated important moments in Adams’ career.
Ahead of South Africa’s opening 2026 FIFA World Cup match against Mexico, Adendorf shared a heartfelt message for the midfielder on Instagram Stories.
“Good luck with the World Cup, my love. I am so proud of you and everything you've worked for to get here,” she wrote. “Go out there, enjoy every moment and show the world what you’re capable of. No matter what happens, I’ll always be your biggest supporter.”
She also congratulated Adams after he earned his place in South Africa’s World Cup squad, praising his dedication and sacrifices.
“Watching you achieve something this big has filled my heart with so much pride,” Adendorf wrote. She added that she would always be his “biggest supporter, loudest cheerleader, and safest place.”
Also Read: South Africa reach World Cup knockout for first time after win over South Korea
Jayden Adams dies at 25
Adams’ death was confirmed after his appearance for South Africa at the 2026 FIFA World Cup. The midfielder featured in the team’s opening two matches of the tournament.
The exact cause of his death has not been disclosed.
Tributes poured in from across South African football following the news. Sports minister Gayton McKenzie described the death as a major loss for the country.
“It is with profound shock and a heavy heart that I have learnt of the passing of Jayden Adams, midfielder for Mamelodi Sundowns and Bafana Bafana, at the age of 25,” McKenzie said.
The South African Football Players Union (SAFPU) also paid tribute, saying Adams had recently represented the country at the World Cup “carrying the hopes of the nation with pride, courage, and distinction.”
- ABOUT THE AUTHORPrakriti Deb
Prakriti Deb is a journalist at Hindustan Times Digital, where she is part of the US Desk. She works on stories related to American politics, crime, sports, entertainment and weather. She particularly enjoys covering political developments that have global ripples. Through her work, she aims to break down complex events in a way that feels simple and understandable. Before joining the Hindustan Times, she worked with The Indian Express Digital, where she covered world affairs. She holds a postgraduate degree in Mass Communication with a specialisation in Journalism, along with a bachelor’s degree in English Literature. Outside the newsroom, Prakriti enjoys travelling and stepping out of her comfort zone. She finds her sense of being through storytelling in all its forms, including conversations, painting, theatre, dance and photography. She appreciates discussions that challenge her perspective and help her see the world a little differently.Read More