Who is Jayden Adams’ daughter? What we know about South Africa star’s family after his death

South African footballer Jayden Adams’ family is in the spotlight, following the sudden death of the Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder at the age of 25. Adams, who recently represented South Africa at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, is survived by his partner Aqueelah Adendorf and their five-year-old daughter, according to reports. South Africa's midfielder #23 Jayden Adams kicks the ball during a training session at Carson Sports Park, Carson, south of Los Angeles on June 27, 2026. (AFP)

The couple had largely kept their family life private, with limited details available about their child.

While Adendorf occasionally shared glimpses of their personal life on social media, the couple did not publicly reveal their daughter’s name or share extensive details about her.

Who is Jayden Adams’ daughter? Jayden Adams and his partner Aqueelah Adendorf share a five-year-old daughter. However, the child’s identity has remained private, with the couple choosing to keep her away from public attention.

Adams was known to value his family’s support throughout his football journey. When he completed his move from Stellenbosch FC to Mamelodi Sundowns in January 2025, reports said he discussed the decision with Adendorf and their daughter before making the career move.

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Who is Jayden Adams’ partner Aqueelah Adendorf? Aqueelah Adendorf has been a supporter of Adams throughout his rise in South African football. The couple had been together for several years and often celebrated important moments in Adams’ career.

Ahead of South Africa’s opening 2026 FIFA World Cup match against Mexico, Adendorf shared a heartfelt message for the midfielder on Instagram Stories.

“Good luck with the World Cup, my love. I am so proud of you and everything you've worked for to get here,” she wrote. “Go out there, enjoy every moment and show the world what you’re capable of. No matter what happens, I’ll always be your biggest supporter.”

She also congratulated Adams after he earned his place in South Africa’s World Cup squad, praising his dedication and sacrifices.

“Watching you achieve something this big has filled my heart with so much pride,” Adendorf wrote. She added that she would always be his “biggest supporter, loudest cheerleader, and safest place.”

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Jayden Adams dies at 25 Adams’ death was confirmed after his appearance for South Africa at the 2026 FIFA World Cup. The midfielder featured in the team’s opening two matches of the tournament.

The exact cause of his death has not been disclosed.

Tributes poured in from across South African football following the news. Sports minister Gayton McKenzie described the death as a major loss for the country.

“It is with profound shock and a heavy heart that I have learnt of the passing of Jayden Adams, midfielder for Mamelodi Sundowns and Bafana Bafana, at the age of 25,” McKenzie said.

The South African Football Players Union (SAFPU) also paid tribute, saying Adams had recently represented the country at the World Cup “carrying the hopes of the nation with pride, courage, and distinction.”