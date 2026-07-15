Allround Axar, Gill steer India to first England ODI win

MUMBAI: After India’s batting woes in the T20I series against hosts England, the performance of their experienced pros in the one-dayers was eagerly awaited in the opening match played at Edgbaston, Birmingham on Tuesday. India's Shubman Gill plays a shot during the first one-day international (ODI) cricket match between England and India at Edgbaston cricket ground in Birmingham (AFP)

Led by Jasprit Bumrah, the bowlers gave India an excellent start by bowling out the hosts for 258 in 47.5 overs, but the battle everyone awaited was their top-order against England’s new-ball operators. Jofra Archer and Josh Tongue had rattled India with short-ball tactics in the T20s. India’s supporters wanted their experienced players to avenge that.

Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli fell early but skipper Shubman Gill gave the Indian fans much to celebrate. He put aside the early setbacks and braved painful cramp to score a classy 80 (75b, 11x4 1x6), setting the platform for India’s chase. Allrounders Axar Patel and Washington Sundar made Gill’s class act count, hitting unbeaten half-centuries in an unfinished 102-run partnership (105b), powering India to a six-wicket win.

Marking a successful ODI comeback, Axar excelled with his left-arm spin first, running through the England lower order, claiming 4/62.

As India began their chase, the early period proved engrossing. The England quicks cranked up the pace while Gill fought fire with fire. In sublime touch, the opener masterfully handled the attack on a lively surface.

Exhibiting scintillating strokeplay, the stylish batter started with a flicked four off Archer. Tongue was dealt with an exquisite on drive and a cracking pull shot into the stands. It was following by a punch through cover and then an off-drive.

After 16 overs, Gill had taken India to 86/2, exactly where they would have liked to be at that stage. India’s bugbear in the T20Is, Archer had bowled seven overs for 1/41 while Tongue’s spell read 6-0-31-0.

Spin ace Adil Rashid came on for the 17th over. Gill dismantled him in the 21st over with two beautifully executed sweep shots for fours.

With T20I skipper Shreyas Iyer providing good support, there was no panic even when boundaries dried up during their 101-run stand. The four that completed Gill’s fifty (off 51 balls) came after a 28-ball boundary drought.

Gill suffered from cramp, yet the England bowlers could not find a way to stop him. After taking fours off Jacob Bethell and Will Jacks, Gill pulled Tongue to bring up the 100 stand for the third wicket with Iyer in 108 balls. He was unable to continue after that and three balls later walked off clutching his right glute, retired hurt on 80 with India on 149.

India needed 110 runs from 24.1 overs. Gill’s exit let England back into the match. Eight runs later, Iyer was run out to a direct hit by Harry Brook. Three runs later, KL Rahul dragged Tongue’s delivery on to the stumps, reducing India to 160/4. However, the left-handed pair of Sundar and Axar ensured there were no further hiccups.

Earlier, India put up a strong bowling show with Gill handling his resources astutely. Led opener Ben Duckett’s enterprising 43, England started strongly, reaching 61 for no loss. But Gill made smart bowling changes to mastermind a stunning collapse which saw England lose five wickets for 19 runs. From 61/0, the hosts were down to 80/5.

England were reeling at 107/6 before Joe Root got together with another old warhorse, Liam Dawson, for a 121-run seventh wicket partnership. Root was unbeaten on 76 while Dawson made his first ODI half-century.

The two took the total to 228 but once they were separated, England lost four wickets for 30 runs to be all out for 258 in 47.5 overs.

Not only his batting, Gill’s captaincy also stood out for the faith he showed in his bowlers. Most of his bowling changes were spot on.

Rookie pacer Gurnoor Brar was targeted by Duckett, who hit him for two sixes and three fours in his first two overs. Gill didn’t panic, he changed Brar’s end and got him back to bowl the 13th over. The tall fast bowler produced a double blow to get both the openers in the over, triggering the collapse.

Gill brought back pace ace Jasprit Bumrah from the other end, which also proved spot on. Bumrah induced an edge from Harry Brook the first ball of his new spell. India had three wickets in five balls. Prasidh Krishna, brought on for the 17th over, delivered a double wicket maiden removing Jos Buttler, who was playing his 200th ODI, and Sam Curran.

At 92/5, Shivam Dube dropped a return catch off Root. Had it become 92/6, it would have been game over. However, India never ceded control.

Brief scores: England 258 in 47.5 overs (J Root 76, L Dawson 68, P Krishna 2/50, G Brar 2/61, Axar 4/62). India 262/4 in 45.2 overs (S Gill 80, W Sundar 52*, Axar 57*). India won by 6 wickets.