Lamine Yamal's girlfriend sends powerful message before Spain vs France semifinal: ‘Wish you all the good luck...’

Lamine Yamal will be all fired up as Spain takes on France in the World Cup semifinal in Dallas. And he has received plenty of support and motivation from someone close to his heart — his girlfriend, Ines Garcia. Lamine Yamal has received plenty of support and motivation from his girlfriend, Ines Garcia ahead of France semifinal. (Instagram)

Yamal’s girlfriend sends powerful message Garcia took to her Instagram Story hours before Tuesday's kickoff to cheer on the young Spanish star and her boyfriend. She shared a close-up photo of the couple, with her arms wrapped around Yamal as they smiled while looking into each other's eyes.

However, it was the message she wrote alongside the photo that could serve as extra inspiration and motivation for Yamal ahead of the clash against Les Bleus.

She wrote in Spanish, "Te deseo toda la buena suerte del mundo," which translates to, "I wish you all the good luck in the world."

She also added a heart emoji and crossed fingers, expressing her love, support, and hope for Yamal ahead of the semifinal.

Yamal celebrated 19th birthday a day before The semifinal arrives just a day after Yamal celebrated his 19th birthday, with Garcia making the occasion even more special through a heartfelt social media tribute on Monday.

She shared a cheerful picture of the couple, smiling together as she leaned her head on Yamal's shoulder and wrapped an arm around him.

Alongside the photo, Garcia wrote in Spanish, "Feliz Día. Te quiero," which translates to, "Happy Day. I love you."

Lamine remains confident The Barcelona star, meanwhile, has displayed plenty of confidence heading into the semifinal despite France being regarded as one of the tournament's strongest sides with a star-packed attack.

Journalist Fabrizio Romano also shared the teenager's response when he was asked about his birthday wish. “My birthday wish is to beat France. Let's go for them,” he said.

The Spanish star carried the same self-belief into Monday's pre-match press conference when he was asked whether Spain had any reason to fear France ahead of the last-four clash. His answer left little room for doubt.

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"Fear? No fear. We are the European champions. We fear nobody," Yamal said.