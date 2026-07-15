Darline Graham Nordone family: What we know about husband Larry Nordone, daughters and bond with brother Lindsey
Darline Graham Nordone succeeds her brother Lindsey Graham in the Senate after a career in public service.
Darline Graham Nordone was not a familiar name in political circles before she was appointed to her late brother Lindsey Graham’s US Senate seat.
Her career in South Carolina focused on public service, including her role as commissioner and agency head of the South Carolina Commission for the Blind, but she had never held elected office.
She is also known for her close bond with her brother, who helped raise her after the siblings lost both of their parents at a young age. Here is what is known about Nordone’s family, including her husband and children.
Who is Darline Graham Nordone’s husband?
Darline Graham Nordone is married to Larry Nordone, according to The Greenville News. The couple has largely kept their personal life private, and there are limited publicly available details about Larry Nordone’s background or profession.
Unlike Lindsey Graham, who never married or had children, Nordone built a family of her own. She and Larry Nordone have two daughters, though their names and personal details have not been publicly disclosed.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORPrakriti Deb
Prakriti Deb is a journalist at Hindustan Times Digital, where she is part of the US Desk. She works on stories related to American politics, crime, sports, entertainment and weather. She particularly enjoys covering political developments that have global ripples. Through her work, she aims to break down complex events in a way that feels simple and understandable. Before joining the Hindustan Times, she worked with The Indian Express Digital, where she covered world affairs. She holds a postgraduate degree in Mass Communication with a specialisation in Journalism, along with a bachelor’s degree in English Literature. Outside the newsroom, Prakriti enjoys travelling and stepping out of her comfort zone. She finds her sense of being through storytelling in all its forms, including conversations, painting, theatre, dance and photography. She appreciates discussions that challenge her perspective and help her see the world a little differently.Read More