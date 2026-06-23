Can a panic attack cause heart attack? Cardiovascular surgeon explains the symptoms, risks, and key differences

Chest pain, sweating, numbness in the arms, and a racing heart, these symptoms can be frightening and are often associated with heart attacks. However, they are also common during panic attacks, leading many people to wonder whether an episode of intense anxiety can actually trigger a heart attack. Doctor explains why repeated panic attacks may raise the risk of heart disease over time. (Unsplash)

Addressing the concern, board-certified cardiovascular surgeon Dr Jeremy London explained in his June 22 Instagram post the relationship between panic attacks and heart health. (Also read: Dietician reveals the 'most dangerous time of the day' for diabetics and shares 5 simple ways to manage it )

Why panic attacks and heart attacks can feel similar “Can a panic attack cause a heart attack? You know, in healthy individuals, almost never,” Dr London said. “But the problem is that the symptoms overlap so much, chest pain, sweating, numbness down your arms.”

According to Dr London, while the symptoms may appear similar, the underlying mechanisms are very different. “With a heart attack, you can have a blockage in one of the coronary arteries,” he explained. “With a panic attack, you have a flood of stress hormones.”

The overlap in symptoms is one reason chest pain remains one of the most common reasons people seek emergency medical care. “Chest pain is one of the most frequent reasons that people present to the emergency room, and that’s appropriate,” Dr London noted.