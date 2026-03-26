Can having coffee in the morning spike stress hormones? Cardiologist with 40 years of experience shares the real mistake

Alok Chopra, founder-director and consultant cardiologist at Aashlok Hospital with over 40 years of experience, is breaking down the connection between coffee and cortisol spikes. In an Instagram video shared on March 25, he debunks the common myth that drinking coffee first thing in the morning itself creates stress, instead highlighting the real mistake that can lead to unwanted side effects.

For many, the day doesn’t truly begin without that first cup of coffee – a familiar caffeine kick that jumpstarts energy and focus. But alongside its popularity, coffee has also been caught up in growing speculation, with claims that it raises stress levels and spikes cortisol , prompting some to question whether it should be avoided altogether. But how much of this is actually backed by science, and how much is simply misunderstood?

The coffee and cortisol problem explained According to Dr Chopra, the body naturally experiences a spike in cortisol upon waking, which helps you feel alert, focused, and ready to take on the day. He notes that the belief that coffee significantly raises cortisol levels is a misconception, as your body is already producing this hormone as part of its normal morning rhythm.

The cardiologist explains, “When you wake up in the morning, cortisol is already rising. That's not a problem. That's physiology. Cortisol follows a natural rhythm called the cortisol awakening response. It peaks in the morning to help you feel alert, focused, and ready to start your day. So the idea that coffee is suddenly creating cortisol is entirely inaccurate. Your body is already producing it.”

However, Dr Chopra points out that the issue arises when coffee is consumed first thing in the morning on an empty stomach. Pairing caffeine with already elevated cortisol levels – without giving your body any real fuel – can prolong that spike, potentially leading to jitters, heightened anxiety, blood sugar fluctuations, and that wired yet exhausted feeling.

He explains, “Where the problem begins is when you wake up, don't eat anything and have only black coffee. Now you're layering caffeine on top of an already elevated cortisol state without giving your body any fuel. That can keep cortisol elevated longer than it needs to be and may lead to jitters, anxiety, palpitations, blood sugar swings, and that wired but exhausted feeling later in the day.”

Women need to be more cautious Dr Chopra highlights that women, in particular, need to be more mindful of their coffee habits, as stress hormone fluctuations can impact them more significantly. He explains that repeated cortisol spikes – especially without adequate nourishment – can disrupt energy levels, affect mood, and even interfere with hormonal balance over time.

The cardiologist points out, “Especially for women, this matters. Women are more sensitive to stress hormone fluctuations and repeated spikes without nourishment can affect energy, mood, and even hormonal balance over time.”

Pair coffee with other nutrients Instead of drinking coffee on an empty stomach, Dr Chopra recommends pairing it with some form of nourishment. If you don’t feel like eating a full meal, even adding healthy fats like ghee, MCT oil, or protein powder to your coffee can help. He notes that combining coffee with protein, in particular, is a smart choice, as it balances the stimulant effect of caffeine with sustained nourishment.

The cardiologist states, “If you are having coffee, don't have it black on an empty stomach. Add something to it like ghee, MCT oil, or even better, protein. Adding healthy fats or protein to your coffee can help keep energy stable and support better hormonal balance, especially for women. A protein coffee is actually a very smart option because you're combining stimulation with nourishment.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. It is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.