Gurugram doctor shares 5 most common protein powder myths you should stop believing: ‘Problems arise mainly in people…'
Protein powder is one of the most misunderstood supplements. From gym trends to health claims, a doctor debunks the myths you should know about protein powders.
When it comes to adopting a healthy lifestyle, hitting the gym, or trying to lose weight, protein powder is the most common supplement that comes across. In fact, protein powder is a highly debated supplement, and there is often advice thrown around it without any evidence behind it. Despite being one of the most commonly used supplements, it comes with a lot of myths that everyone should know before adding it to their diet. In an Instagram post on March 14, 2026, Dr Vartika Vishwani, Consultant Surgical Oncology, Gurugram, debunked the myths related to protein powders.
Also read | Gastroenterologist shares 13 ways to include 20 grams of protein in every meal for both vegetarians and non-vegetarians
1. Protein powders damage kidneys
There are a lot of random social media posts talking about protein powders damaging kidneys. Addressing this concern, Dr Vishwani highlighted that in healthy individuals, normal protein intake does not harm the kidneys. However, individuals suffering from kidney diseases should consult their doctor before consuming protein powders.
2. Protein powders harm the liver
Another popular misconception about protein powders is that they damage the liver. Busting this myth, Dr Vartika said, “Healthy livers metabolise protein normally. However, problems arise mainly in people with pre-existing liver disease.” She advises consulting your doctor before adding any type of protein supplement to your diet.
3. Only gym-goers need protein
One of the biggest myths that everyone talks about and easily accepts is that only people who are engaged in intense workouts or go to the gym need protein. Dr Vartika addressed it, stating that protein is required for muscle development, hormones, enzymes, and immunity building. It is not a choice but a necessity for every individual, based on their weight. For instance, if your weight is 60 kg, you should consume at least 60 g of protein every day.
4. Protein powder increases uric acid
Uric acid formation is often linked to the consumption of protein powder or a high-protein diet. According to Dr Vartika, it is a partial myth. She further added that high-purine foods like red meat contribute more to gout than protein itself. There are several protein powders available in the market that do not increase uric acid. She advises consulting your doctor to make an informed decision.
5. Protein powder should be consumed immediately after a workout
Consuming protein powder immediately after a workout is one of the most common myths circulating in the market. However, Dr Vartika highlights that the ‘anabolic window’ is several hours, and total daily protein intake matters more than the timeline.
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. It is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAnukriti Srivastava
Anukriti Srivastava thrives at the intersection of words and voice, where journalism meets storytelling. A digital editor and journalist with over 5 years of experience, she has written across lifestyle, women issues, relationships, entertainment, fashion, and travel. She did her Masters in Broadcast Journalism and has published more than 500+ lifestyle content pieces across platforms. As a former Sub-Editor at HerZindagi, she produced engaging digital content, interviews, and event coverage for a wide audience. She has also contributed as a Webstory Producer with Travel + Leisure, transforming travel experiences into immersive stories for readers who love exploring the world. Beyond writing, Anukriti’s storytelling extends to the microphone. As a voice-over artist, her warm and expressive voice has brought scripts to life across audio platforms, turning simple words into immersive experiences. Her work reflects a deep interest in people, culture, and everyday stories that resonate with readers and listeners alike. She enjoys crafting content that informs, inspires, and sparks curiosity. Away from screens and studios, you’ll find her reading self-help books, listening to music, getting lost in romantic novels, and playing the guitar for a creative reset. For Anukriti, storytelling isn’t just a profession—it’s a way of seeing and sharing the world.Read More
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