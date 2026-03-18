Know all about protein powders: Experts explain how to avoid buying fakes

The recommended protein intake is 0.8 grams per kilogram of body weight . "For example, if a person weighs 90 kilograms, they need about 75-80 grams of protein each day. This amount is for people who are not exercising," certified nutrition coach Tanisha Bawa tells Health Shots . If you are working out, your protein needs double because it helps with muscle recovery.

If you want to build muscle and need to recover quickly, here’s what to consider:

Building strong abs, biceps, and chest muscles can feel like a tough job. Many gym-goers might agree. Finding safe, effective supplements to meet protein needs is also challenging. Fake bodybuilding supplements are becoming more common in India due to the growing grey market. This means that the money bodybuilders spend on protein powders may be wasted and can also be harmful to their health. To tell the real protein supplements from the fake ones, follow our quick guide. This way, you can focus on your workouts instead of worrying about finding the right supplement, if you even need one.

Before you decide to take a protein supplement, ask yourself if your diet gives you enough protein for your weight. If it doesn’t, consider using a protein supplement. "If you want to build muscle and lower body fat, aim for 0.8 to 1.25 grams of protein per 0.4 kg of body weight each day", says Bawa. To keep your kidneys healthy, drink 6 to 8 glasses of water daily.

How to know if a supplement is original? To determine if a supplement is original and authentic, consider the following steps:

1. The logo test You need a license to import or distribute supplements. The license number must always be displayed on the supplement. In India, very few distributors have this license. The license appears as a sticker on the supplement. It includes important details such as the manufacturing date, import date, and price. “Always buy directly from the company or authorised dealers. Avoid using mediators for these products. Each product has a unique identification number and an expiry date that you can scan,” Amaresh Ojha tells Health Shots.

2. The taste test Before choosing a supplement, always read reviews on different bodybuilding forums. Check what the taste is like. If it doesn’t match the description, you might have a fake product. If you’ve used the same brand before, but the taste is different this time, it may not be authentic. Unless the manufacturer has changed it, you should ask about the difference.