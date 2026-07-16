Why are people practising Buddhist, Hindu and Zen meditation instead of wellness apps?
Meditation has become more accessible than ever through wellness apps that offer guided breathing exercises, sleep stories and mindfulness sessions.
Meditation has become more accessible than ever through wellness apps that offer guided breathing exercises, sleep stories and mindfulness sessions. But for some practitioners, these digital tools are only the beginning. Many eventually become curious about the centuries-old traditions that gave rise to these practices.
According to experts from both neuroscience and spiritual traditions, ancient forms of meditation continue to appeal because they offer more than techniques for relaxation. They also provide a philosophy of living, self-inquiry and a sense of community.
"Meditation is not about getting rid of anxiety or making thoughts disappear," says Dr. Judson Brewer, psychiatrist and neuroscientist at Brown University. "It's about changing our relationship with our thoughts and habits." His research focuses on how mindfulness can help people recognize patterns of worry rather than becoming trapped by them.
That idea has long been central to Buddhist meditation.
Buddhist meditation teaches awareness, not escape
For Buddhist teacher Jack Kornfield, meditation is not a quick fix for difficult emotions.
"The goal isn't to stop thinking," he has said in several public talks. Instead, practitioners learn to observe thoughts and emotions with kindness instead of reacting to them automatically.
Similarly, Sharon Salzberg, a leading teacher of loving-kindness meditation, believes compassion is as important as attention. Her work encourages practitioners to cultivate kindness toward themselves, particularly during periods of stress or emotional difficulty.
Hindu traditions see meditation as a lifelong practice
Meditation also occupies a central place in Hindu philosophy.
According to Dr. Edwin Bryant, professor of Hindu Religion at Rutgers University and a scholar of the Yoga Sutras of Patanjali, meditation was never intended as a productivity tool or a way to simply relax after a busy day. In the yogic tradition, practices such as dhyana and mantra meditation are part of a broader path of self-understanding and inner discipline.
Many practitioners, he explains, approach meditation as a daily practice that gradually shapes how they respond to life's challenges.
Zen meditation encourages people to sit with the present moment
Zen meditation, or zazen, follows a similarly simple approach.
Roshi Joan Halifax, founder of the Upaya Zen Center, has often described meditation as an opportunity to develop resilience and compassion by learning to stay present, even during uncertainty.
Rather than chasing calm, Zen practitioners are encouraged to observe each moment without judgment.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSoumi Pyne
Soumi Pyne is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with four years of work experience. She started her career as a digital journalist with HT after completing her master's in media and communication from NSHM Kolkata. She covers topics in astrology, manifesting, and tarot readings, and also interviews astrologers to share their stories. In 2022, she interviewed the young indigo pilot who had saved Indian students from Ukraine. She has also covered stories about the Dhoomimal Art Gallery and a few lifestyle stories. She is now a fervent reader of astrology, but before working full-time on the Astrology beat, she coordinated and published think tank stories in the HT insight section. Additionally, produced Live Mint and HT newsletters, during which she had the scope to publish news articles by HT's editor-in-chief, Sukumar Ranganathan. She puts in her best effort to make her readers justify the statement "Astrology is a pseudoscience". While she believes that Astrology is not intertwined with Science, she aims to help her readers understand that the human body can be influenced by planetary alignments, drawing on insights from Indian and USA astrologers. Outside her professional sphere, she enjoys a healthy lifestyle through yoga, journaling, meditation, running, and cooking gluten-free meals. She is an avid documentary enthusiast who loves watching BBC, Discovery, and other channels, with a focus on ancient history, space, art, and culture. Also, you'll often find her taking her pooch to new cafes and often taking short trips with her girls or her family to offbeat places.Read More