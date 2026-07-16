What is the spiritual meaning of pets? And what their quiet presence may teach us, according to a spiritual expert
This article will unveil how encounters with pets can hold a deeper spiritual meaning.
A dog waiting by the door after a long day or a stray cat crossing your path may seem like ordinary moments. But in a recent Instagram post, spiritual teacher Hitesh Mahawar suggested that these encounters can hold a deeper spiritual meaning.
"We spend so much of our lives trying to explain love, prove loyalty, earn trust, and then a dog sits by your feet after a hard day and does all three without saying a word," he wrote. According to Mahawar, there is something deeply humbling about being understood by an animal that never speaks.
Pets may remind us of unconditional love
In his post, Mahawar reflects that animals communicate through presence rather than words. He suggests that their quiet companionship can remind people of qualities such as love, loyalty and trust without expecting anything in return.
Rather than asking to be understood, he believes pets simply invite us to be present with them.
Do chance encounters with animals carry a spiritual message?
Mahawar also shares that some encounters with animals feel meaningful, even if they appear ordinary from the outside.
"I think that's why these meetings don't feel small," he says. "A cat crossing your path, a stray waiting outside your gate, a dog that chose you on a trail you weren't even supposed to take that day. None of it asks to be explained. It just asks to be received."
For Mahawar, these moments are less about searching for signs and more about remaining open to life's quiet experiences.
A reminder that the sacred can be simple
Mahawar ends his reflection with what he describes as the deeper spiritual lesson.
"Maybe that's the real teaching. Not everything sacred announces itself. Sometimes it just walks up quietly and waits to see if you'll notice."
His post offers a gentle reminder that, for those who see spirituality in everyday life, some of its most meaningful lessons may arrive not through grand moments but through the silent companionship of an animal.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSoumi Pyne
Soumi Pyne is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with four years of work experience. She started her career as a digital journalist with HT after completing her master's in media and communication from NSHM Kolkata. She covers topics in astrology, manifesting, and tarot readings, and also interviews astrologers to share their stories. In 2022, she interviewed the young indigo pilot who had saved Indian students from Ukraine. She has also covered stories about the Dhoomimal Art Gallery and a few lifestyle stories. She is now a fervent reader of astrology, but before working full-time on the Astrology beat, she coordinated and published think tank stories in the HT insight section. Additionally, produced Live Mint and HT newsletters, during which she had the scope to publish news articles by HT's editor-in-chief, Sukumar Ranganathan. She puts in her best effort to make her readers justify the statement "Astrology is a pseudoscience". While she believes that Astrology is not intertwined with Science, she aims to help her readers understand that the human body can be influenced by planetary alignments, drawing on insights from Indian and USA astrologers. Outside her professional sphere, she enjoys a healthy lifestyle through yoga, journaling, meditation, running, and cooking gluten-free meals. She is an avid documentary enthusiast who loves watching BBC, Discovery, and other channels, with a focus on ancient history, space, art, and culture. Also, you'll often find her taking her pooch to new cafes and often taking short trips with her girls or her family to offbeat places.Read More