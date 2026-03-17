Gastroenterologist shares 13 ways to include 20 grams of protein in every meal for both vegetarians and non-vegetarians

The importance of protein in our meals cannot be overstated. They are the building blocks of our body, help us stay full for longer, increase muscle mass and promote weight loss, among other things. Protein should be a part of every meal, shares Dr Manickam. (Pexel)

Also Read | Nutritionist shares 5 foods every vegetarian should incorporate in their daily diet to prevent nutritional deficiencies

According to US board-certified gastroenterologist Dr Palaniappan Manickam, one should aim to have 20 grams of protein with every meal. That is equivalent to approximately 80 grams of chicken.

However, it is not likely that one will have chicken with every meal. In some desi households, it is not an option at all. To help find alternatives, Dr Manickam took to Instagram on March 15 and shared a list of ten foods other than chicken to help us meet the 20 g protein quota in each meal.