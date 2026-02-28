Is your vitamin B supplement harming you? Risks of over-supplementation you need to know

Problems arise when supplements are taken in large amounts without a confirmed need. “A common belief is that vitamin B is completely safe because it is water-soluble and excess is excreted in the urine”, shares the doctor. While the body does remove some extra amounts, regular intake far beyond daily requirements can still affect organs and nerve tissue.

The vitamin B family consists of several nutrients that work together in the body. They help convert food into usable energy, maintain healthy nerves, support brain function, and help form red blood cells. "Folate and vitamin B12 are especially important for cell division and healthy blood formation. For people with proven deficiencies, these vitamins can be life-changing," Dr Tushar Tayal, Internal Medicine Specialist, CK Birla Hospital, Gurugram, tells Health Shots. They prevent anaemia, protect nerve tissue, and in pregnancy, adequate folate reduces the risk of serious congenital disabilities in the developing baby.

Vitamin supplements are now a routine part of many households. Among them, the vitamin B group is often associated with energy, mental sharpness, and recovery from fatigue. Pharmacies and online platforms display combinations that promise stamina and stress relief. This growing dependence on supplements has also led to an important question in medical circles. Can too much vitamin B do harm?

Niacin is one such example. In medical practice, it may be used in specific doses for lipid disorders. “Still, self-medication with high doses can cause skin flushing, a burning sensation, and stomach discomfort. Over time, excessive niacin intake can strain the liver and alter liver function test results,” says Dr Tayal. In rare cases, serious liver injury has been linked to prolonged high-dose use.

Vitamin B6, also called pyridoxine, is necessary for normal nerve signalling. However, long-term intake in high quantities has been associated with nerve toxicity. “Individuals may develop tingling in the hands and feet, numbness, or unsteady movement”, says the internal medicine doctor. Such symptoms can interfere with daily activities and may persist for a long time even after stopping the supplement.

Folate is widely recognised for its importance during pregnancy and in the treatment of certain anaemia. Yet a very high intake of folic acid can mask the warning signs of vitamin B12 deficiency on blood tests. “While anaemia may appear corrected, nerve damage related to low B12 levels can persist quietly”, says the expert. Advanced B12 deficiency can lead to memory problems, difficulty walking, and other neurological complications that may become permanent if not treated in time.

Vitamin B12 itself has a good safety record, and toxicity is uncommon. Still, frequent use of high-dose injections or tablets without proper evaluation can delay the search for other causes of fatigue, weakness, or nerve-related symptoms. Supplements may offer reassurance, but they do not replace careful diagnosis.

Which foods provide the most B vitamins? For most healthy adults, a varied diet provides adequate vitamin B. Whole grains, lentils, dairy products, eggs, green vegetables, and meat supply these nutrients in balanced amounts along with other protective elements. “Supplements are important for people with documented deficiencies, digestive disorders that limit absorption, strict vegetarian diets, or increased physiological needs. Their use is most effective when based on medical assessment rather than routine habits,” shares the doctor. Vitamins are essential for health, but more is not always better. Sensible use, guided by individual need, allows the benefits of vitamin B to be obtained while avoiding preventable harm.

(Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek your doctor's advice with any questions about a medical condition. At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, concerning the products.)