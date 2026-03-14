Fitness coach shares easy chicken biryani recipe loaded with 55g protein: See step-by-step guide

Eating healthy is easier said than done, especially if the person determined to stick to their diet is craving a warm plate of biryani. However, the fitness journey need not always sacrifice such comforts at the altar of health goals. Chicken biryani can be a rich source of protein if the ingredients and portion size are controlled. (Pexel)

Taking to Instagram on February 17, fitness coach and online content creator Prakhar Shrivastava shared his recipe for a protein-rich chicken biryani that one can indulge in without derailing their fat-loss efforts.

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Prakhar provided the following reasons for his recipe supporting weight loss: