Fitness coach shares easy chicken biryani recipe loaded with 55g protein: See step-by-step guide
Prakhar Shrivastava shares the perfect indulgent meal for a non-vegetarian health enthusiast that is rich in protein without being heavy on carbohydrates.
Eating healthy is easier said than done, especially if the person determined to stick to their diet is craving a warm plate of biryani. However, the fitness journey need not always sacrifice such comforts at the altar of health goals.
Taking to Instagram on February 17, fitness coach and online content creator Prakhar Shrivastava shared his recipe for a protein-rich chicken biryani that one can indulge in without derailing their fat-loss efforts.
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Prakhar provided the following reasons for his recipe supporting weight loss:
- High protein content from chicken helps with muscle retention
- Controlled amount of fat and carbohydrates to provide energy
- No excess ghee as found in restaurants
The ingredients listed below are for two servings and contain a total of approximately 720 to 780 calories. The macros include 55 to 60 grams of protein, 75 to 85 grams of carbohydrates, and 22 to 25 grams of fat.
Ingredients for healthy chicken biryani
- 2 chicken leg pieces
- ½ cup long-grain rice (brown rice can also be used)
- 2 to 3 tbsp low-fat curd
- 1 tsp lemon juice
- Ginger garlic paste
- Salt
- Biryani masala
- Tej patta (bay leaf)
- Whole spices for boiling rice
- 1 tsp olive oil
- 1 onion (sliced)
- Green chilli
- Coriander leaves
- Pudina leaves
Method of preparation
- Marinate the chicken with curd, lemon juice, salt, spices and ginger garlic paste. Let it rest for a while.
- Boil rice in water with tej patta and whole spices until partially cooked. Keep aside.
- In a handi or pan, apply 1 tsp olive oil and sauté onions and green chilli.
- Add the marinated chicken and cook it covered until the chicken is tender.
- Add the cooked rice over the chicken layer.
- Top with fried onions, coriander leaves, pudina leaves, biryani masala and a pinch of salt.
- Cover the lid and cook on a low flame for a few minutes to let the flavours combine.
- Done! Your healthy high-protein biryani is ready.
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition. This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORDebapriya Bhattacharya
Debapriya Bhattacharya is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times. He started his career in 2022, working in newsrooms in beats like education, US news, trending stories, and entertainment. In his new role in the lifestyle desk, he seeks to deliver a balanced blend of research-driven reporting and creative storytelling from health and recipes to art and culture. Science, philosophy, food and pop culture are what pump his veins and help bring heart to his stories. Debapriya tries to see out subjects that will allow him and readers to explore new frontiers and improve the quality of life for all. The explorations can be both external and internal, as thoughts seek to be as chaotic as the greater universe. As a citizen of the world, Debapriya has been fascinated by the lives of people across the globe throughout time. His curiosity leads him to explore new linguistic and cultural landscapes to broaden his horizons and deepen his understanding of global narratives. Beyond the newsroom, Debapriya loves to participate in debate and theatre, spaces that he considers to be holy grounds for nuance and self-expression. A graduate from Ashutosh College, University of Calcutta, Debapriya completed his Master's degree from the same university in 2022. An ambiverted bibliophile, he loves his solitude as much as he adores stimulating conversations. And despite his reverence for tech, libraries continue to be his favourite place for research.Read More
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