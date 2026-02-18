Nutritionist shares firecracker chicken popcorn recipe loaded with 38g protein and just 292 calories

Healthy eating is easier said than done, especially if one is a foodie. However, it is not necessary that one always has to sacrifice taste at the altar of well-being. The firecracker chicken popcorn is low in calories but high in protein. (Pinterest)

Taking to Instagram on February 18, certified nutritionist and digital content creator Aathira Sethumadhavan, shared a recipe that allows one to indulge their cravings while not letting the calorie count go off the rails.

Also Read | Fitness influencer shares ‘zero-sugar’ strawberry and walnut muffins recipe with 9g protein and only 180 calories

Aathira describes her firecracker chicken popcorn as “crispy, spicy, slightly sweet, and insanely addictive,” something that “feels like takeout” but sits well with a healthy diet, as it is air-fried. Each serving of the dish provides 38 grams of protein, 12 grams of carbohydrates, nine grams of fat, and clocks just around 292 calories.

The quantities provided below are for four servings.