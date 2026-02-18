Nutritionist shares firecracker chicken popcorn recipe loaded with 38g protein and just 292 calories
Aathira Sethumadhavan's chicken popcorn recipe is a high protein savoury indulgence that can be prepared both in oven or air fryer.
Healthy eating is easier said than done, especially if one is a foodie. However, it is not necessary that one always has to sacrifice taste at the altar of well-being.
Taking to Instagram on February 18, certified nutritionist and digital content creator Aathira Sethumadhavan, shared a recipe that allows one to indulge their cravings while not letting the calorie count go off the rails.
Aathira describes her firecracker chicken popcorn as “crispy, spicy, slightly sweet, and insanely addictive,” something that “feels like takeout” but sits well with a healthy diet, as it is air-fried. Each serving of the dish provides 38 grams of protein, 12 grams of carbohydrates, nine grams of fat, and clocks just around 292 calories.
The quantities provided below are for four servings.
Ingredients for firecracker chicken popcorn:
Chicken
- 400 g boneless chicken thigh, cut into small cubes
- 1 tsp garlic powder
- 1 tsp garlic paste
- 1 tsp chilli powder
- ½ tsp pepper powder
- ¾ tsp salt
- 1 egg white
- 2 tbsp cornflour or arrowroot starch
- Oil spray
Firecracker Sauce
- 1 tbsp light butter
- 1 tsp garlic paste
- ½–1 tsp chilli flakes
- ½ tsp chilli powder
- Pinch salt & pepper
- 1 tsp honey
- 1–2 tsp mustard sauce
- 3–4 tbsp hot water
Garnish
- Chopped spring onion
Method of preparation:
- Marinate: Mix chicken with all seasoning ingredients, egg white, and cornflour. Rest 15 to 20 minutes.
- Cook (any one of the following ways)
- Air fryer: 200°C for 12 to 15 minutes, shake halfway, till golden and crispy.
- Oven: Bake at 220°C for 18–22 minutes on a tray, flipping once.
- Firecracker sauce: Melt butter, sauté garlic briefly, add chilli flakes, chilli powder, salt, pepper, honey, mustard, and hot water; simmer 1 to 2 minutes till slightly thick.
- Toss & serve: Coat crispy chicken in sauce, toss quickly, garnish with spring onion, and serve hot with a garlicky yoghurt sauce .
- Garlic Yoghurt Sauce: Mix Greek yoghurt, garlic paste, salt, pepper, honey, and chopped spring onion greens — serve as a cooling dip with the spicy chicken.
Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.
