Nutritionist explains why all vegetarians should have these seeds daily because it is a complete source of protein

Nutritionist recommends daily consumption of hemp seeds for vegetarians, highlighting their complete protein profile and omega fatty acids.
Protein is one of the most essential nutrients in our diet, whether your goal is to lose weight, gain muscle, or just stay healthy. On average, the recommended dietary allowance to prevent deficiency for a sedentary adult is 0.8 grams per kilogram of body weight, according to the Mayo Clinic. So, a person who weighs 75 kilograms should consume 60 grams of protein per day.
However, if you are a vegetarian, meeting your daily protein requirements through sources other than protein-rich lean meat, poultry, fish, and eggs can be quite difficult. While tofu, paneer, nuts, seeds, legumes and beans are sources of protein, finding other alternate sources can help you meet daily requirements.
In an Instagram post shared on March 13, Deepsikha Jain, a nutritionist, MSc. global public health nutrition, UK, and national diabetes educator, highlighted one seed that all vegetarians should include in their diet because it is a complete source of protein: hemp seeds.
Benefits of hemp seeds
Explaining why all vegetarians should try to eat hemp seeds daily, the nutritionist noted, “Hemp seeds are a great source of protein. They are a complete source of protein with all nine essential amino acids, making them ideal for vegetarians.”
Additionally, she noted that hemp seeds contain a good amount of omega-3s and omega-6s, which help provide several benefits to the body, including:
- reduce inflammation,
- improve brain function
- boost brain cognition
According to the Cleveland Clinic, in addition to these benefits, consuming hemp seeds also provides the body with antioxidants to fight disease, fatty acids to protect skin and hair, healthy fats and fibre to lower cholesterol, and linolenic acids to reduce PMS symptoms.
How to consume hemp seeds?
As for how to consume these seeds, the nutritionist suggested powdering them and taking them daily. “You can easily take up to a tablespoon of hemp seeds on a regular basis. Share this with all vegetarians so they do not miss out on this nutritious food,” she added.
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.
This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.
