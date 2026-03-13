Neurologist shares importance of breast and cervical cancer screening at right age: ‘Start annual mammography at 40 if…’

In the post, the neurologist urged women to at least 'start screening themselves for breast cancer and cervical cancer at the right age.’ According to her, these are the two most common cancers found in Indian females. “Early screening and early detection help a lot with treatment and reduction of mortality,” she further stressed.

Breast cancer and cervical cancer are two of the most common cancers found in women. According to the National Academy of Medical Sciences (India) , the GLOBOCAN states that 19.3 million new cancer cases were diagnosed globally in 2020, and about 10.0 million died. These cancer cases (excluding non- melanomatous skin cancers) are estimated to rise to 26 million in 2040.

“When we talk about breast cancer, self-breast examination while taking a bath becomes very important. Look out for any lumps, swelling, or nodular feelings around the nipple area. If there is anything abnormal, go get it checked out by your doctor,” Dr Priyanka urged.

“Annual mammography in case of family history…” Secondly, she stressed the importance of starting annual mammography screening at age 40 if there is no family history. However, she cautioned that if there is a family history of breast cancer in a first-degree relative, you should start your screening mammography at 30 years of age. “Get your genetic mutations tested for BRCA1 and BRCA2,” she added.

Meanwhile, for cervical cancer, Dr Priyanka suggested getting Pap smear testing done once every three years, beginning at 21 years of age.

She further added, “When you turn 30 years old, also add HPV DNA testing once every five years.”

According to the neurologist, these are the two most common cancers that can be detected early through careful examination and screening. “So, go get it done immediately,” she added.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.