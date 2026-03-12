Did you know there are ways to prevent migraines? Neurologist reveals triggers to avoid, 10 dietary tips to follow
Neurologist Dr Priyanka shares migraine prevention tips, including recognising triggers, dietary changes, and maintaining an active lifestyle.
Migraines are among the worst headaches, often causing intense throbbing or pulsing pain, usually on one side of the head. According to the Mayo Clinic, it is often accompanied by nausea, vomiting, and extreme sensitivity to light and sound. Moreover, it can last for hours to days, and the pain can be so bad that it interferes with your daily activities.
Therefore, knowing ways to prevent a migraine can save you from hours or days of pain. In an Instagram post shared on March 1, Dr Priyanka Sehrawat, neurologist and general physician, MBBS, MD Medicine, and DM Neurology (AIIMS Delhi), highlighted that it is possible to prevent most of our headaches and shared ways to do so. Here's what she suggested:
Migraine triggers
To prevent a migraine, it is important to understand its triggers. In the post, Dr Priyanka highlighted all the triggers that can lead to a headache:
- Skipping meals
- Poor sleep
- Stress
- Screen use (especially at night)
- Menstrual cycle
- Sun exposure
- Travel
- Processed/junk food
- Sedentary lifestyle
- Chocolate, cheese
10 dietary tips for migraine patients
Next, the neurologist also mentioned certain dietary guidelines that migraine patients should follow to reduce their risk of getting a splitting headache. Here's what Dr Priyanka suggested:
- Regular meal timings: The neurologist cautioned against skipping meals and suggested specific meal times for each meal of the day. “Breakfast at 9 am, lunch at 2 pm, and dinner at 8 pm,” she recommended.
- Have 2 to 3 litres of water every day, except for patients with heart or kidney issues.
- Have a high-protein diet that includes foods like tofu, lentils, paneer, eggs, quinoa, chickpeas, almonds, and Greek yoghurt.
- Avoid diets rich in saturated/trans fat: processed/packaged/deep-fried food items.
- Avoid tea or coffee on an empty stomach. Replace the caffeinated beverages with coconut water.
- Have 1 teaspoon or 6 to 10 pumpkin seeds in the morning.
- Eat whole fruits and avoid juices.
- Eat 400 g of fruits or vegetables every day.
- Avoid consuming sweetened drinks, energy drinks or alcohol.
- Too much sugar can also trigger migraines. Therefore, avoid chocolates or cheese.
Lastly, the neurologist recommended a few other lifestyle changes, including avoiding a sedentary lifestyle and instead taking time out to walk, run, jog, swim, dance, Zumba, or any other activity regularly. “I can't stress upon it more,” she added.
Additionally, she highlighted 6 red flags related to headaches that should prompt you to consult a neurologist immediately. They are: “vision issues, fever with headache, neck stiffness with headache, new-onset headache, issues with walking/balance/spinning sensation, and more than 2 headache episodes per week.”
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.
This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.
