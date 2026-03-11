NHS doctor shares 5 ‘normal’ symptoms women should seek urgent medical help for: From fatigue to poor sleep

In his March 11, 2026, post, UK-based Dr Amir Khan, an NHS general practitioner, warned, “Just because something is common in women doesn't mean it should be normalised or tolerated.” He described the signs and symptoms women are often told to bear, but they may actually require prompt medical attention.

A woman has to undergo a lot of physical changes throughout her lifetime, ranging from puberty to menstruation , pregnancy to menopause. While dealing with these changes, women are often expected to tolerate certain symptoms that are commonly normalised. These signs aren’t always an indicator of a serious health issue, but they are symptoms that should not be ignored. Knowing what those symptoms are and talking to your doctor about them can make a lot of difference in the quality of life and overall health. ALSO READ: Gyneacologist shares how women can manage anaemia in winter: 'Eat foods like...'

Here are the symptoms shared by the doctor:

1. Extreme fatigue Extreme fatigue is often normalised, considering work stress, household issues, and keeping up with the fast-paced world. According to Dr Amir, it’s not just due to stress, burnout, or tiredness, but clinically, iron deficiency is one of the reasons, especially for those who undergo heavy periods. He also added that when iron levels drop, the body is unable to produce enough haemoglobin, which ultimately leads to an insufficient supply of oxygen for the tissues. This leads to extreme fatigue, breathlessness, palpitations, and even brain fog.

2. Severe period pain “Periods are normal, but painful periods are not,” said Dr Amir. He highlighted that endometriosis, where tissue similar to the inner lining of the uterus grows outside of the womb, on the ovaries, pelvic lining, bowel, bladder, and more, can trigger inflammation, scarring, and nerve irritation, which is extremely painful. Adenomyosis, fibroids, or pelvic inflammatory disease are some of the other causes of pain, he further added.

3. Brain fog, anxiety, and poor sleep Anxiety, poor sleep, and brain fog in the late 30s and early 40s are quite common and often treated as normal. According to Dr Amir, while menopause starts suddenly in the 50s, the perimenopause can begin 8 to 10 years earlier. During this time, estrogen and progesterone levels fluctuate significantly. When estrogen interacts with brain neurotransmitters like serotonin, dopamine, and GABA, it leads to anxiety, insomnia, and memory issues in women.

4. Pain during sex Dr Amir said, “This is often dismissed as psychological, but there are many physical causes.” Pelvic floor muscle dysfunction, vaginal dryness due to low estrogen, endometriosis, vulvadinia, or scarring from childbirth are some of the reasons behind the pain.

5. Persistent urinary urgency or bladder pain Dr Amir highlighted that women are more prone to UTIs and they always need investigation. But there are other conditions to consider that include bladder pain syndrome, pelvic floor dysfunction, overactive bladder, or hormonal imbalance affecting the bladder lining.

Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them. This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice.