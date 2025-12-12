Gyneacologist shares how women can manage anaemia in winter: 'Eat foods like...'

The winter season sees many health-related changes because of the weather shifts, putting vulnerable groups, particularly women. Among the changes, women find themselves experiencing seasonal deficiencies. As sunlight weakens and temperatures drop, the body undergoes several shifts that can affect energy levels, immunity and overall wellbeing. Manage your anaemia with the help of better diet. (Picture credit: Freepik)

To understand how these deficiencies can be managed, HT Lifestyle reached out to Dr Swati Sinha, senior consultant -obstetrics and gynaecology at Rosewalk by Rainbow Hospitals, who cautioned that winter does increase the risk of anaemia among women.

Why does winter increase the risk of anaemia among women?

Dr Swati Sinha explained that this happens mainly because less sunlight leads to vitamin D deficiency.

She elaborated on the science behind it, “ Vitamin D is important for regulating iron absorption and helping produce red blood cells. When vitamin D levels drop in winter, the body makes more hepcidin, a hormone that blocks iron absorption.”

Dr Sinha further explained that this further sets off a chain. Reduced vitamin D levels in winter lead to weakened iron absorption and eventually cause lower haemoglobin.

The gynaecologist also named the sensitive groups, “Thisissue is especially critical for pregnant women and those with greater nutritional needs, as even mild deficiencies can affect energy levels, immunity, and overall health.” Moreover, women who stay indoors for long hours are also at risk.

How to manage?

Management requires addressing several important lifestyle factors, from staying physically active to following a healthy diet, along with ensuring safe exposure.

Regarding physical exercise, Dr Sinha added, “Spending 15 to 30 minutes in midday sunlight at least three times a week, with arms and face exposed, can help boost natural vitamin D levels.”

Next to counter the seasonal dips in iron and vitamins, you need to boost your diet so that it becomes one of the primary lines of defence. Dr Sinha highlighted some of the foods that contain iron and vitamins.

“Diets should focus on iron-rich foods like leafy greens, lentils, and fortified cereals, along with vitamin C sources such as citrus fruits or amla to improve absorption. Fatty fish and eggs can also help with vitamin D intake,” Dr Sinha recommended.

Next, Dr Sinha also emphasised the importance of getting regular screening for haemoglobin, ferritin, and vitamin D, and checking with your doctor if supplements are recommended.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.