Struggling with low iron levels? Florida gastroenterologist reveals iron-rich food sources that tackle anaemia naturally

If you often feel light-headed or on the verge of fainting every time you stand up too quickly, low iron levels may be to blame. While doctors commonly prescribe iron supplements to help correct this, many people don’t realise that the right foods can also boost iron stores effectively - and in a way that feels far more natural to the body. Try out Dr Salhab's recommendations if you're struggling with anaemia!(Unsplash)

Also Read | Florida gastroenterologist says this vitamin can protect against fatty liver disease: ‘This powerful antioxidant helps…’

Dr Joseph Salhab, a gastroenterologist and health content creator from Florida, specialising in digestion, liver, pancreas and nutrition, has revealed iron-rich food sources that can help counter anaemia and improve iron levels naturally. In an Instagram video posted on November 22, the gastroenterologist notes that while supplements aren’t necessarily a problem, iron-rich foods remain a natural and effective way to address anaemia.

Food sources contain bioavailable iron

Dr Salhab emphasises that while there is nothing inherently wrong with taking iron supplements, the body absorbs iron from food far more efficiently. Iron-rich foods - particularly meat-based options - offer the most bioavailable forms of the nutrient, making them the best way to support healthy iron levels naturally.

For people who suffer from anaemia, he recommends, “The foods that have the most absorbable iron include things like beef, chicken, turkey, oysters, clams, mussels, and sardines.”

Non-heam iron sources

According to Dr Salhab, non-haem iron - the type found in plant-based foods - can also be effective in improving iron levels, especially when consumed alongside vitamin C to boost absorption. These sources are ideal for those following a vegetarian diet.

The gastroenterologist suggests, “Non-haem iron foods can still help, especially when you pair them with vitamin C. This includes things like lentils, chickpeas, black beans, kidney beans, tofu, edamame, spinach, pumpkin seeds, quinoa, and healthy fortified cereals.”

The role of vitamin C

Vitamin C plays a crucial role in iron absorption, which is why pairing the two is often recommended - particularly for those relying on iron supplements. Instead of adding a separate vitamin C supplement, Dr Salhab highlights that certain foods naturally offer both nutrients, making it easier to support absorption through diet alone.

He emphasises, “Vitamin C also helps absorb the iron, and that includes things like red dragon fruit that was in the video, berries, kiwi, pineapple, and oranges.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. It is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.