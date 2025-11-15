Florida gastroenterologist says this vitamin can protect against fatty liver disease: ‘This powerful antioxidant helps…’

What you eat plays a defining role in your long-term health, and even the smallest nutrients can have a powerful impact. Vitamins, though required only in small amounts, are essential for maintaining vital functions and can help protect the body against a range of diseases. Read more to find out which vitamin it is!(Pexel)

Also Read | Gastroenterologist suggests 6 science-backed snacks that can fight colon cancer: ‘Watermelon with lime to…’

Dr Joseph Salhab, a gastroenterologist and health content creator from Florida, specialising in digestion, liver, pancreas and nutrition, has highlighted an essential vitamin that supports gut and liver health and may even help protect against fatty liver disease: vitamin E.

In an Instagram video posted on November 15, the gastroenterologist explains how vitamin E supports gut and liver health, whether food sources are preferable to supplements, and which vitamin-E-rich foods you should include in your diet.

Why is vitamin E important?

Dr Salhab notes that studies show people who consistently meet their vitamin E requirements have lower rates of certain gut conditions and even fatty liver disease. He explains, “That's because vitamin E is a powerful antioxidant and protects the liver against oxidative stress. It can help heal the liver and can help boost your immunity.”

He adds, “Fatty liver disease is going to be the number one cause of liver disease worldwide and is going to be responsible for the most liver transplants every year.” However, reports show that people who include vitamin E-rich foods in their diet have reduced risk of liver disease - making a balanced diet containing vitamin E-rich sources essential for liver health.

Diet vs. supplements

The gastroenterologist recommends opting for dietary sources of vitamin E instead of supplements, unless directed otherwise by your doctor. He explains, “Unless under the supervision and orders of your doctor, I would avoid vitamin E supplements and try to get it through your diet. Vitamin E supplements, if not taken correctly, can actually be associated with significant side effects.”

He suggests that the most effective way to support your liver is by eating a balanced diet filled with natural sources of this vital vitamin.

Dr Salhab stresses that dietary sources of vitamin E are much better than supplements.(Image generated via ChatGPT)

Vitamin E rich foods

Dr Salhab points out, “This powerful antioxidant helps shield your liver from damage and supports its natural detox processes. You can get your daily dose of vitamin E (about 15 mg) from delicious whole foods like:”

Nuts and seeds: Almonds, hazelnuts, peanuts, sunflower seeds, pumpkin seeds, pine nuts.

Oils: Olive oil.

Leafy greens: Spinach, Swiss chard, kale, collard greens, and mustard greens.

Fruits: Avocado, kiwi, mango, blackberries, papayas, and red bell peppers.

Fish: Salmon and trout.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. It is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.