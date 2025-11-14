AIIMS-trained gastroenterologist warns detox teas mostly contain laxatives, shares 7 tea mistakes that damage gut, liver

If you love starting your morning with a hot cup of chai and a biscuit, you’re not alone - tea is a daily ritual in most Indian households. And while it comes with impressive health benefits, a few common tea-drinking mistakes may quietly be undoing all its goodness. From timing your cuppa wrong to unknowingly overloading it with sugar, these habits can take a toll on your gut and liver without you even realising it. Follow Dr Sethi's recommendations and drink tea the right way!(Unsplash)

California-based gastroenterologist Dr Saurabh Sethi, who trained at AIIMS, Harvard, and Stanford, has highlighted the seven worst tea-drinking mistakes that may be negatively affecting your gut and liver health without you realising it. In an Instagram post shared on November 14, the gastroenterologist stresses that the healing powers of tea are remarkable, but only when you consume it correctly.

Tea on an empty stomach

Dr Sethi explains that drinking tea first thing on an empty stomach may irritate the stomach lining, which can lead to acid reflux, nausea, and abdominal discomfort.

Sugar and sweetened teas

The gastroenterologist highlights that sugary iced and milk teas are loaded with at least 30 to 40 grams of sugar. This increases the risk of fatty liver disease as well as diabetes.

‘Detox’ or slimming teas

Dr Sethi cautions against so-called detox or slimming teas, noting that they largely contain laxatives. These products can lead to dehydration, electrolyte imbalances, and even damage the gut.

Overdoing green tea extracts

Green tea is rich in antioxidants and great for your overall wellbeing. However, Dr Sethi advises opting for real, freshly brewed tea instead of supplements because the latter is linked to liver toxicity in rare cases.

Stop making these mistakes to reap the full benefits of tea.(Image generated via ChatGPT)

Super hot tea

Dr Sethi points out that research shows drinking tea at temperatures exceeding 65°C on a regular basis may heighten the risk of oesophageal cancer.

Late night chai or green tea

Since caffeine takes several hours to completely leave your system, the gastroenterologist warns against drinking chai or even green tea late at night. Lingering caffeine “disrupts sleep, which your liver needs to repair.”

Boba or bubble tea overload

Fancy bubble teas are nothing but a load of sugar and starch. According to the gastroenterologist, the excess sugar and starchy pearls contain hidden calories which can lead to insulin resistance and fatty liver.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. It is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.