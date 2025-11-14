World Diabetes Day 2025: Doctor with 40 years of experience explains how 30 minutes of exercise can help fight diabetes

As World Diabetes Day 2025 approaches, it’s important to discuss diabetes, which affects millions of people worldwide. When many hear the word "diabetes," they think of strict diets or lifestyle changes. Let’s start with a simple explanation of diabetes. Diabetes is not just about having high sugar levels; it's a condition connected to our lifestyle. It often comes from neglecting our health over the years. Many of us spend hours in front of screens, eating whatever is easiest. We might not notice it, but this way of living, which involves insufficient exercise, is causing a serious health problem. Eventually, our bodies react. Unexpected blood sugar spikes can surprise us, but the signs were there all along, like a guest who stays too long. Doctor with 40 years of experience says 'half an hour is all it takes to help beat diabetes'(Adobe Stock)

"However, after 40 years of experience in the field, I can tell you it doesn’t have to be that hard. Just 30 minutes of daily physical activity can help manage your blood sugar levels and improve your overall health. It’s not about needing expensive equipment or perfect workout plans; it’s about finding ways to add movement to your daily routine that feel good and are easy for you," Dr NK Soni, Internal Medicine, Yatharth Super Speciality Hospital, Greater Noida, tells Health Shots.

Does a 30-minute workout really work?

That brings us to the main point: 30 minutes of exercise. You don't need to run marathons or go to the gym every day. "It's as easy as walking to the nearest shop instead of ordering online or taking the stairs instead of the elevator", says the expert. Every little bit matters. Move while you cook, dance while you clean, or chase your kids in the park. The goal is to find ways to get your body moving.

Many people think they don't have time to exercise. However, if you spend an hour scrolling on your phone, why not take 30 minutes to go for a brisk walk? You can easily fit movement and mindfulness into your daily routine. They don’t have to feel like separate chores.

How to break the cycle of inactivity?

"One important tip I often share with my patients is to avoid sitting right after dinner. Instead of plopping down on the sofa, take a leisurely stroll around your house or pace while chatting on the phone. This helps your body utilise the sugar you've recently consumed. And let’s not forget the importance of hydration. Drinking water helps flush out toxins and keeps everything functioning smoothly," says Dr Soni.

Sleep is very important for managing diabetes. When you sleep well, your body can better regulate hunger and stress. If you only get four hours of sleep, you are not helping your body fight against diabetes or other health problems.

What is the important role of diet in managing diabetes?

Let’s discuss diet, as it is a critical aspect of managing diabetes. Here are three key tips to keep in mind:

Focus on portions, not just food types: It’s not only about what you eat; it’s also about how much you eat. Eating smaller portions that are higher in protein and fibre, and lower in carbohydrates, can help keep your blood sugar levels stable.

Timing is everything: Time-Related Eating (TER) is an important concept. It is important to plan your meals carefully. "Try to eat within an 11-hour window, like from 8 AM to 7 PM", says the doctor. Eating dinner early and keeping it light can help your body digest food more efficiently.

Listen to your body: Diabetes isn't a punishment; it's a sign that you need to pay attention to your health. It's your body's way of saying, "Take care of me!" Act now before the situation worsens.

Exercise doesn't have to be scary or perfect. Just putting on your shoes or even going without them can improve your health. Movement is not just a solution; it is your therapy and your lifeline.

"I’ve seen countless patients reverse early-stage diabetes through consistent, gentle movement. No radical diets or fancy supplements are required; just a commitment to staying active," says the doctor.

(Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.)