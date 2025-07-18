Cardiologist calls matcha tea 'science in a cup'; shares top 5 benefits: Fat burn to metabolism and antioxidant boost

Matcha, a powdered green tea from Japan, is central to Japanese tea ceremonies. Did you know that matcha contains the nutrients from the entire tea leaf and contains more caffeine and antioxidants than are typically present in green tea? Dr Alok Chopra took to Instagram on July 15 to highlight how good drinking matcha tea could be for you, calling it 'green, grounded and glorious'. Also read | Having matcha tea improves sleep as you age? Here's what a study from Japan found Matcha, a powdered green tea from Japan, is known for its numerous health benefits. (Freepik)

In his post, the cardiologist said, “Matcha is not just a vibe; it is science in a cup.” He went on to list the benefits of drinking matcha and shared how matcha can increase metabolism and, therefore, help with weight management.

Dr Chopra added that matcha contains antioxidants that help detoxify the body and protect against damage, while the L-theanine in matcha promotes relaxation and reduces stress:

1. Calm focus

“L-theanine fuels alertness without the crash,” Dr Chopra said. “The presence of L-theanine in this tea can control the release of caffeine. This can result in a more sustained and stable energy increase without giving you the jitters, often associated with other caffeinated drinks,” clinical dietitian Fiona Sampat told HealthShots in an interview in February 2025.

2. Fat burn

“Matcha boosts metabolism and cellular energy,” Dr Chopra said. “The catechins in it can enhance metabolic rate and increase fat oxidation, a process that involves breaking down fats to produce energy,” Fiona had also shared.

3. Detox support

Dr Chopra said, “Chlorophyll helps flush out toxins.” The liver is vital to health and plays a central role in flushing out toxins, metabolising drugs, and processing nutrients. Some studies have found that matcha may help protect the health of your liver, as per a 2025 report on Healineline.com.

4. Mood lift

“Caffeine plus L-theanine leads to focused and stress-free energy,” he added. L-theanine is said to help ease anxiety, stress, and reduce insomnia, according to a Healthline.com report from 2021.

5. Antioxidant boost

“137 more EGCG (Epigallocatechin gallate) than regular green tea. EGCG is a powerful antioxidant that supports cell repair and longevity. You consume the whole tea leaf, getting more nutrients compared to steeped green tea,” Dr Chopra said. Research published in the journal Foods in 2020 found that matcha contains flavonoids, polyphenols, and vitamin C.

“Polyphenols like catechins and phytochemicals such as quercetin and chlorophyll can help to reduce oxidative stress, neutralise free radicals and reduce potential cell damage,” Fiona had told HealthShots.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.