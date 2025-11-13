Ditch those sugars and creamers! AIIMS-trained gastroenterologist shares 8 health benefits of drinking black coffee

Thinking of reaching for your daily cup of coffee? Skip the sugars, flavours, and creamers - because plain black coffee isn’t just a morning pick-me-up. It offers a host of health benefits, protecting your liver, supporting heart and brain health, and even boosting mood and focus. Black coffee has numerous health benefits.(Pexel)

Dr Saurabh Sethi, a California-based gastroenterologist trained at AIIMS, Harvard, and Stanford, breaks down eight ways black coffee can keep your body - and your liver - in top shape. In an Instagram post shared on November 13, the gastroenterologist explains how black coffee can help protect the liver, lower the risk of liver cancer, and also support heart health and enhance mood.

Protects your liver

According to Dr Sethi, drinking black coffee offers significant benefits for the liver and helps protect against liver disease. He explains, “Linked with a lower risk of fatty liver, fibrosis, and cirrhosis.”

Lowers liver cancer risk

Dr Sethi states that multiple global studies prove that black coffee reduces the risk of liver cancer. He notes, “Large studies worldwide show reduced hepatocellular carcinoma risk.”

Brain protection

The gastroenterologist explains that regular black coffee intake is linked to reduced risk of developing Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s disease.

Supports blood sugar control

Plain black coffee is known to improve insulin sensitivity, hence reducing the risk of type 2 diabetes, as per Dr Sethi.

Black coffee is packed with health benefits!(Image generated via ChatGPT)

Antioxidants and anti-inflammatory properties

Black coffee is rich in a powerful antioxidant called polyphenols, which help fight inflammation. Dr Sethi states, “Polyphenols reduce oxidative stress and may calm inflammation.”

Improves heart health

Black coffee intake can also reduce the risk of heart disease. According to the gastroenterologist, “Moderate coffee intake is linked with a lower risk of heart failure and stroke.”

Boosts mood and focus

The gastroenterologist notes that the benefits of black coffee on alertness, energy, and concentration are well established.

Linked with longevity

According to Dr Sethi, drinking two to four cups of black coffee daily has been linked to lower all-cause mortality in several studies.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. It is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.