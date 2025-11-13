Can adding turmeric to your coffee make it more beneficial? Nutritionist reveals 7 surprising health benefits

If you can't start your day without coffee but wish it did a little more for your health, turmeric coffee might be worth a try. It is basically your regular coffee with a healthy twist, a pinch of turmeric. This golden spice, revered in Indian kitchens and Ayurveda for centuries, is known to combat inflammation and promote overall well-being. Adding it to coffee can provide a natural energy boost and is a great way to start your day with more than just caffeine. Start your day with this golden blend of coffee and turmeric.(Adobe Stock)

What is turmeric coffee?

Turmeric coffee is exactly what it sounds like: coffee infused with turmeric powder or fresh turmeric root. “It is quite similar to 'golden milk,' but with the kick of caffeine. The combination makes it a powerful health beverage packed with antioxidants, polyphenols, and nutrients,” nutritionist and certified diabetes educator Dr Archana Batra tells Health Shots.

Should you mix coffee with turmeric?

Yes, and for good reason. Coffee already offers antioxidant and metabolism-boosting effects, while turmeric provides the healing benefits of curcumin. According to a 2021 study published in the Nutrients journal, coffee's polyphenols have anti-inflammatory benefits that may complement the similar effects of curcumin.

Benefits of mixing turmeric in coffee

1. Fights inflammation

On one hand, curcumin in turmeric is widely recognised for reducing inflammation; on the other hand, coffee is packed with antioxidant and anti-inflammatory compounds. A 2021 Nutrients study supports that drinking coffee regularly can fight inflammation throughout the body, meaning turmeric coffee might help you feel less achy and more energetic.

2. Improves heart health

“Curcumin's antioxidant properties can help reduce oxidative stress, which can reduce the risk of heart disease,” explains Dr Batra. A 2020 study in the Antioxidants journal found that curcumin may lower cholesterol and protect against artery damage. Additionally, research by the American Heart Association suggests turmeric intake may reduce the risk of dying from heart-related conditions.

3. Supports weight loss

If you are looking to shed extra fat, turmeric coffee could be one of the best morning drinks. A 2019 study published in Frontiers in Pharmacology found that curcumin intake can significantly reduce body weight and body mass index (BMI). Additionally, coffee can also boost metabolism, which may help improve fat burning over time, supporting weight loss.

4. Aids digestion

Turmeric has long been used to soothe digestive issues. A study in Systematic Reviews found that curcumin helps relieve gas and bloating in people with indigestion. Adding turmeric to your morning brew could promote smooth digestion while improving gut health.

5. Enhances brain health

Caffeine in coffee is known to improve focus and alertness. Over time, it may even protect against neurodegenerative diseases like Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s, according to Neural Regeneration Research. When combined with curcumin, which also supports brain health, turmeric coffee becomes a brain-friendly beverage.

6. Boosts immunity

Turmeric is a staple in Ayurveda for strengthening the immune system. Coffee also contains immune-boosting compounds, such as chlorogenic acids and cafestol. A 2021 study in Trends in Food Science & Technology highlighted that, due to these properties, coffee is beneficial for strengthening the body’s defence system.

7. Promotes healthy skin

Both turmeric and coffee are rich in antioxidants that combat free radicals, one of the primary causes of premature skin ageing. Regularly consuming turmeric coffee may help maintain a natural glow and reduce inflammation-related skin issues.

How to make turmeric coffee?

Ingredients

1 cup freshly brewed coffee

1/2 teaspoon turmeric powder

A pinch of black pepper

1/2 teaspoon cinnamon powder

1 teaspoon coconut oil

Milk or plant-based milk (optional)

Method

Brew your coffee as usual.

Mix turmeric, black pepper, and cinnamon in a small bowl.

Add the mixture to your hot coffee and stir until well combined.

For a creamy texture, whisk in coconut oil.

Add milk or plant-based milk for a latte-style drink.

Serve hot and enjoy your golden wellness cup!

(Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.)