Why should you start having turmeric daily? Nutritionist explains 7 amazing reasons

Turmeric, often referred to as the golden spice, is a staple in every Indian kitchen. But have you ever wondered why your grandparents swore by it? From mixing it in warm milk to using it on cuts and colds, turmeric has been a trusted home remedy for generations. Its magic lies in curcumin, a powerful compound that gives this bright spice its healing strength. Packed with anti-inflammatory, antioxidant, and protective properties, turmeric is truly a superfood. Nutritionist Avni Kaul says having it daily, even in small amounts, can do wonders for your overall health because it is suitable for your brain, heart, joints, and digestion. This golden spice has plenty of health benefits to offer.(Adobe Stock)

What happens if we eat turmeric daily?

Here are 8 health benefits of turmeric you should know:

1. Contains curcumin

The magic of turmeric lies in curcumin, a bioactive compound that gives the spice its signature golden hue and powerful properties. According to a study published in the Journal of Oxidative Medicine and Cellular Longevity, curcumin targets inflammation at the molecular level, thereby helping to relieve symptoms of arthritis, muscle soreness, and other chronic inflammatory conditions. “It also acts as a strong antioxidant, protecting the body from damage caused by free radicals and slowing down the ageing process,” Nutritionist Avni Kaul tells Health Shots.

2. Packed with antioxidants

Turmeric is also rich in antioxidants, which help neutralise harmful free radicals in the body. Free radicals can damage cells and contribute to diseases such as heart problems and cancer. According to the Journal of Antioxidants, turmeric's antioxidant activity supports overall cellular health and helps mitigate oxidative stress, a key factor in premature ageing and chronic illnesses.

3. Lowers cancer risk

A 2019 study published in Food Bioscience found that curcumin can help slow the growth and spread of cancer cells. It works by disrupting the development of cancerous cells and reducing metastasis. While more evidence is needed, adding turmeric to your meals may offer natural protection and reduce long-term cancer risk, suggests Kaul.

4. Aids digestion

If you frequently experience bloating or digestive discomfort, turmeric may help relieve it. Its anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties help calm the digestive tract. A study in Metabolic Brain Disease found that turmeric may ease symptoms of Irritable Bowel Syndrome (IBS) and promote better digestion. Try adding a pinch to warm water or meals to support a healthy gut.

5. Supports liver health

Your liver plays a vital role in filtering toxins, and turmeric can support its function. The BMC Complementary and Alternative Medicine journal reveals that turmeric helps protect the liver from the damage caused by toxins. Drinking turmeric water regularly may enhance your liver's detox process and overall function.

6. Boosts brain health

Turmeric's benefits also include promoting brain health. A study published in Scientific Reports found that curcumin may increase levels of brain-derived neurotrophic factor (BDNF), a protein associated with enhanced memory and learning. This can help delay age-related brain decline and reduce the risk of neurodegenerative diseases like Alzheimer’s. By protecting against inflammation and oxidative stress, turmeric helps maintain a sharp and healthy brain.

7. Give you glowing skin

Kaul says, “Turmeric's antibacterial and antioxidant properties make it a skincare remedy as well. It helps fade acne scars, calm breakouts, and brighten dull skin.” When applied topically as a mask or consumed regularly, it can bring out a natural, healthy glow.

8. Boosts immunity

A spoonful of turmeric a day can work wonders for your immune system. Curcumin enhances the body's antibody response, helping you fend off infections and seasonal flu. That is why turmeric milk has been a go-to remedy in Indian homes for centuries. It strengthens immunity from within while soothing coughs, colds, and sore throats naturally.

Who should avoid turmeric?

While turmeric is generally safe, certain people should use it cautiously, including pregnant or breastfeeding women, those with gallbladder or liver issues, bleeding disorders, or on anticoagulant and diabetic medications. If you are under treatment or have recently had surgery, consult your doctor before adding it regularly to your diet.

(Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.)