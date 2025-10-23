Doctor says knobby finger joints and stiffness can be a sign of arthritis, shares 5 signs you might have joint issues

Joint and bone issues often start subtly. Symptoms include swelling, stiffness, pain, or slight changes in posture. These early signs are easy to miss, but they can indicate serious underlying problems that may worsen if ignored. Spotting these early signs can facilitate prompt treatment.(Pexel)

Dr. Kunal Sood, an interventional pain specialist and anesthesiologist, highlights often-overlooked signals of joint and bone issues that could lead to serious complications. In an Instagram video, Dr. Sood explains how changes in posture and joint discomfort can reveal underlying conditions like arthritis, osteoporosis, or gout.

Knobby Finger Joints with Stiffness

Dr. Sood says that knobby finger joints accompanied by stiffness are common signs of osteoarthritis (OA). He explains that hard, bony enlargements at the middle and end joints of the fingers (called Heberden and Bouchard nodes) are classic signs of hand OA. This joint pain is related to activity, and the stiffness is usually brief. However, if your main knuckles (the joints connecting your fingers to your palm) are swollen, this points to inflammatory arthritis instead.

Swollen, Stiff Joints (Especially in the Morning)

Swollen, stiff joints—particularly noticeable in the morning—may signal inflammatory arthritis, such as rheumatoid arthritis. Dr. Sood highlights, "Morning stiffness lasting over 30 to 60 minutes reflects joint inflammation and peaking cytokine activity overnight. The combination of swelling and prolonged stiffness is a strong inflammatory signal."

Sudden Toe Pain, Redness, and Swelling

According to Dr. Sood, these are classic signs of gout. Gout is often diagnosed by analysing joint fluid for needle-shaped urate crystals. He explains, "Rapid-onset pain and swelling of the big toe (podagra) results from urate crystal deposition in the joint. Attacks peak within 24 hours and typically resolve in a few days."

Curved Back with Loss of Height

These are classic signs of osteoporosis, which degrades bone quality over time, making the spine prone to fractures. Dr. Sood elaborates: "Vertebral compression fractures cause loss of height and a pronounced forward curve in the upper back (kyphosis). Even small height losses increase the risk of future fractures and mortality. Back pain and height loss are key early clues to a vertebral fracture."

Warm, Swollen Knee

Dr. Sood states that this indicates joint inflammation. He explains, “Warmth, swelling, and tenderness reflect inflammation and excess joint fluid. Causes include infection, autoimmune arthritis, or crystal deposition. A joint fluid analysis (Arthrocentesis) confirms the exact cause.”

