Gastroenterologist shares 7 signs it may be time for a liver detox: From bad breath to mood swings

Your liver works round the clock, doing some of the body’s most important tasks, like filtering toxins, breaking down fats, balancing hormones, and even storing vital nutrients. But just like any other body organ, the liver can get overwhelmed. When that happens, your body may start showing symptoms that something is not right, or maybe your liver needs a detox. Sure, liver detox tips are all over the internet, but how do you know if your liver actually needs one? Many signs are easy to miss, as we may end up thinking they are caused by stress, poor sleep, or ageing. But when they show up consistently, it is time to pay attention to your liver health. Several signs can indicate your liver needs a detox.(Adobe Stock)

7 signs your liver needs a detox

Here are some common signs and symptoms that may indicate liver problems:

1. Persistent fatigue

Yawning all day, even after a good night’s sleep? Well, constant tiredness is not always about a lack of rest. "If you feel tired all the time despite sleeping well, it might be a sign that your liver is stressed," explains Dr Saiprasad Girish Lad, consultant gastroenterologist and hepatologist, Wockhardt Hospital. When your liver cannot filter toxins efficiently, those toxins build up in your bloodstream, making you feel sluggish and worn out for no obvious reason. Even if coffee is not helping and naps are not enough, it might be time to pay attention to your liver health.

2. Skin changes

Whenever there is something wrong with your health, your skin shows symptoms. Dry, itchy skin, frequent breakouts, or a dull, greyish tone could mean the accumulation of waste in the body, and your liver needs a detox. Moreover, if you notice yellowing in your skin or eyes, called jaundice, that is a major sign your liver is struggling.

3. Abdominal discomfort

"A feeling of fullness, bloating, gas, or discomfort on the upper right side of your belly, especially after eating, can indicate a dysfunctional liver," says Dr Saiprasad. The liver produces bile to break down fats, so when it is not working smoothly, your digestion may suffer.

4. Bad breath and body odor

If you are brushing your teeth and showering regularly but still noticing bad breath or strong body odor, a struggling liver might be to blame. A study published in the Journal of Chromatography reveals that people with liver problems are at high risk of experiencing bad breath, often described as a musty, sweet odor. Why does it happen? Well, the liver plays a crucial role in detoxifying the body by removing waste products and toxins from the bloodstream. However, "when toxins build up and cannot be cleared through the liver, they can cause symptoms that include bad breath and strong body odor," suggests Dr Saiprasad.

Bad breath can be a symptom of liver disease.(Adobe Stock)

5. Brain fog and mood shifts

Forget where you placed your keys again? Struggling to focus at work? These can all be signs of poor liver function. When the liver is not filtering out waste efficiently, toxins can affect your brain too, leading to symptoms such as poor concentration, irritability, mood swings, and mental fog. So, if you are feeling a bit off track, consider thinking about your liver health as well.

6. Frequent headaches

If headaches are becoming a regular part of your life, especially after eating certain foods or during times of stress, your liver needs a detox. “An overburdened liver may not clear waste efficiently, which can affect the balance of chemicals in your body and brain, sometimes triggering headaches or migraines,” according to Dr Saiprasad. So, instead of always blaming excessive screen time or stress for your frequent headaches, think about your liver as well.

7. Difficulty losing weight or sudden muscle loss

Your liver plays a crucial role in regulating metabolism, burning fat, and processing nutrients—all of which support weight loss. However, if you are finding it hard to lose weight despite healthy habits, poor liver health can be the culprit. In fact, according to a study published in Springer, chronic liver diseases can contribute to weight gain and even obesity. In some serious cases, liver issues can even lead to unintentional muscle mass loss. This imbalance can make it harder to maintain a healthy weight, no matter how hard you try.