Nutritionist shares 5 signs of poor gut health: Brain fog, bloating, irritation and more

Gut health plays a crucial role in our overall well-being. When it’s compromised, it can impact us both physically and emotionally, disrupting sleep, triggering mood swings, and interfering with essential bodily functions. Nutritionist Deepsikha Jain frequently shares valuable tips on her Instagram profile about eating right and living well. On July 4, she posted a reel highlighting key signs of poor gut health. Also read | Harvard gut health physician shares 11 science backed tips to eat healthier: 'Don't shy away from eggs' Poor gut health can affect bodily functions.(Shutterstock)

“Don’t ignore these signs of a struggling gut. Catch them early before they lead to more serious problems,” Deepsikha emphasised in her caption.

1. Brain fog or feeling confused:

When the gut is not healthy, it affects our cognitive functions. We have difficulty thinking, making decisions, or paying attention. We also have brain fog all the time.

2. Having poor digestion or extreme bloating:

Poor gut health can trigger gastrointestinal troubles, such as indigestion. Slow digestion can make us feel bloated.

3. Getting tired and sleepy:

The gut plays a significant role in energy production for the body. When there is an imbalance in the gut microbiome or inflammation, it can lead to chronic fatigue, making us tired and sleepy. Also read | NHS surgeon explains how gut health could be the secret to your glowing skin: ‘Your face is a billboard for your gut’

4. Feeling angry or irritated:

The gut and brain are closely related. When the gut is imbalanced or inflamed, it can send negative signals to the brain, leading to irritation and anger.

5. Not feeling like yourself:

The gut-brain connection plays a significant role in mood swings. When the gut is imbalanced, it affects neurotransmitter production, leading to mood swings and disrupted energy production. So, it is natural to feel off when you have a poor gut.

Tips to improve gut health:

In a 2025 interview with HT Lifestyle, Anukalp Prakash, director of gastroenterology at CK Birla, Gurugram, said, “Though each of probiotics, prebiotics, and postbiotics has a specific role to play in maintaining gut health, it's worth noting that not everybody requires all three in supplement form. Consider these ‘biotics’ an A-team: prebiotics feed, probiotics colonise, and postbiotics work. A solid, fibre-based diet, coupled with individualised medical advice, is still the best method to ensure a healthy, resilient gut.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.