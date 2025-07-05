NHS surgeon explains how gut health could be the secret to your glowing skin: ‘Your face is a billboard for your gut’

We often spend thousands on skincare products, searching for that elusive glow, serums, creams, facials, and the latest beauty trends. But what if the real secret to radiant skin isn't in your bathroom cabinet but in your belly? Diet plays a crucial role in skin health, according to Dr. Karan. (Shutterstock)

Dr Karan Rajan, NHS surgeon and health content creator, shared in his July 2 Instagram post the powerful connection between diet and skin health, revealing how a happy gut could be the foundation of your skincare routine. (Also read: Cosmetologist explains the role of nutrition in skincare: Why what you eat matters for healthy, radiant skin )

What's the connection between diet and skincare

Dr Karan says in his post, “If your skincare doesn't include gut health, it's not complete. Your gut and skin are in constant conversation via the gut-skin axis. When your gut's off, you get unhappy microbes, and your gut leaks inflammatory molecules into your bloodstream, your face becomes the billboard for your gut's dysfunction and that systemic inflammation.”

He adds, "Studies show that people with acne, eczema, and psoriasis often have altered gut microbiomes and increased intestinal permeability. So, your gut-friendly skincare routine should start with three basic pillars."

1. Fibre

"Most people get under 15 grams a day, you need at least 30 or more. Prebiotic fibre feeds good bacteria, which allows them to make short-chain fatty acids like butyrate, which can lower inflammation in your gut and your skin," says Dr Karan.

2. Eat more colour

Dr Karan emphasises adding more colour to your diet. "Especially red and orange vegetables, these are rich in carotenoids like beta-carotene and lycopene. These act as internal antioxidants which can protect your skin from the inside out," he explains.

3. Stress check

Dr Karan explains that stress can alter your microbiome via the gut-brain axis. This can lead to gut dysfunction, which may trigger skin flare-ups and even more stress. "It's a vicious loop and won't be fixed by yet another serum," he says.

He concludes with a reminder, "Good skin isn't just what you put on, it's what you put inside you."

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.