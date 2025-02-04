Best MAC Lipsticks: From Ruby Woo to Velvet Teddy; 10 iconic MAC lipstick shades that have defined beauty trends

MAC lipsticks have long been a staple in makeup collections worldwide, known for their high-quality formulas, stunning colours, and lasting impact on beauty trends. With an impressive shade range, the brand has created some of the most iconic lip colours, loved by celebrities, makeup artists, and everyday users alike. From the universally flattering Ruby Woo to the soft, wearable Velvet Teddy, these lipsticks have stood the test of time. Whether you prefer bold reds, muted nudes, or deep berry tones, MAC offers something for every mood and occasion. This list highlights 10 must-have MAC lipstick shades that deserve a spot in your collection, perfect for any look you want to create. These 10 iconic MAC lipstick shades, from Ruby Woo to Velvet Teddy, are must-haves for every makeup lover’s collection.(Pexels)

The MACximal Matte Mini Lipstick - Ruby Woo is a must-have for anyone who loves a bold red lip. This mini version of the cult-favourite shade offers an intense colour payoff with a matte finish that lasts for hours. Infused with shea butter, it glides smoothly for a comfortable feel without drying out the lips. Perfect for special occasions or everyday wear, it makes a great gift for makeup lovers.

The MACximal Matte Mini Long Lasting Lipstick - Mehr 608 is a soft, rosy pink shade that suits every skin tone. With a matte finish and full coverage, it delivers a rich colour that stays put for hours. Infused with coconut oil, it keeps lips feeling soft and comfortable without drying. Ideal for daily wear or as a thoughtful gift, this mini lipstick is a beauty must-have.

The MAC Powder Kiss Lipstick - Werk Werk Werk is a vibrant red shade with a soft matte finish. Designed for a weightless feel, it glides effortlessly for a smooth, blurred effect. Offering full coverage, it keeps lips hydrated while delivering rich colour. Perfect for everyday wear or bold statement looks, this lipstick is a great addition to any makeup collection and makes an excellent gift.

The MACximal Silky Matte Lipstick - Velvet Teddy is a classic nude shade that complements a wide range of skin tones. With a silky matte finish and full coverage, it provides rich colour while feeling soft on the lips. Its smooth formula ensures comfortable wear without drying. Ideal for everyday use, it pairs well with both natural and bold makeup looks, making it a great choice for gifting.

The MACximal Matte Mini Lipstick with Shea Butter - Diva is a deep, sultry red that adds instant sophistication to any look. With a matte finish and full coverage, it delivers bold color that lasts for hours. Infused with shea butter, it keeps lips comfortable and smooth. Perfect for evening wear or special occasions, this mini lipstick is a great choice for makeup lovers and makes a stylish gift.

The MAC Powder Kiss Liquid Lip Colour - Burning Love is a rich pink shade with a soft-focus matte finish. Its lightweight formula glides smoothly, delivering full coverage while keeping lips moisturized. The cushiony texture ensures comfortable, long-lasting wear without dryness. Perfect for both casual and glamorous looks, this liquid lipstick is a great choice for beauty lovers and makes a thoughtful gift.

The MACximal Matte Mini Lipstick with Shea Butter - Russian Red is a classic, bold red that brings a touch of glamour to any look. With a matte finish and full coverage, it provides a vibrant, long-lasting colour. Infused with shea butter, it keeps your lips soft and nourished. Ideal for special occasions or adding a pop of colour to everyday makeup, this mini lipstick is a perfect gift for beauty enthusiasts.

The MAC Powder Kiss Liquid Lip Colour - More The Mehr-Ier offers a beautiful, soft pink shade with a matte finish. Known for its moisturising formula, it glides on smoothly and provides full coverage without drying out the lips. The low-pigmentation option allows for buildable colour, making it versatile for both subtle and bold looks. A great addition to any makeup collection or a thoughtful gift for loved ones.

The MACximal Matte Mini Lipstick with Shea Butter - Cafe Mocha is a rich, deep red shade with a touch of brown, perfect for any occasion. With full coverage and a matte finish, it provides a long-lasting colour that stays vibrant throughout the day. Infused with shea butter, it ensures a comfortable feel without drying. This mini lipstick makes an excellent addition to any makeup collection or a thoughtful gift for makeup lovers.

The MAC Locked Kiss Ink - Mull It Over & Over is a vibrant pink shade that offers full coverage with a matte finish. This waterproof, transfer-proof liquid lipstick ensures long-lasting colour without fading or smudging. Its lightweight formula delivers comfortable wear that lasts throughout the day. Perfect for all-day wear or special occasions, this lipstick is essential for your makeup collection and makes a great gift for beauty enthusiasts.

Best MAC Lipsticks: FAQs Which MAC lipstick is best for everyday wear? For a versatile, everyday look, Velvet Teddy is a popular choice. Its soft nude tone complements all skin types and pairs well with any makeup style.

What MAC lipstick shade is most long-lasting? The MAC Powder Kiss Liquid Lip Colour line offers long-lasting, smudge-proof shades like Burning Love, making them ideal for long hours without reapplication.

Are MAC lipsticks suitable for dry lips? MAC offers several formulas, like those infused with Shea Butter, such as MACximal Matte Mini Lipstick - Russian Red, which provides both hydration and bold colour.

How do I find my perfect MAC lipstick shade? Consider your skin undertone: cool undertones look great with blue-reds like Ruby Woo, while warm undertones suit shades like Lady Danger or Mehr.

