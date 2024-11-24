10 Best Maybelline lipsticks: Long-lasting and glamorous shades for every occasion on Myntra

Maybelline lipstick has established itself as a staple in the beauty world, offering a wide array of shades and finishes to suit every preference. From everyday nudes to bold reds and long-lasting mattes, Maybelline has a formula for every occasion. Whether you’re looking for a creamy texture, smudge-proof durability, or a high-shine finish, the brand delivers quality and affordability in each product. 10 Best Maybelline lipsticks: Long-lasting and stylish shades for every occasion(Pexels)

Lipsticks are more than just makeup; they are tools of expression, confidence, and style. Maybelline lipsticks cater to diverse needs, offering options for different skin tones, outfits, and moods. With innovative formulas like SuperStay Matte Ink and the new Vinyl Ink range, these lipsticks provide long-lasting color with smooth application.

In this guide, we present 10 of the best Maybelline lipsticks, each evaluated for its unique formula, color payoff, and staying power. Whether you need a lipstick for a workday, a night out, or a casual outing, this list will help you find the perfect match.

Top picks: Maybelline lipsticks

This warm pinkish-nude shade is a fan favorite for its versatility and creamy matte finish. It glides smoothly across the lips, providing rich color without drying them out. Perfect for everyday wear, it complements a variety of skin tones, offering a subtle yet polished look.

Specifications:

Shade: Touch of Spice (pinkish-nude)

Touch of Spice (pinkish-nude) Finish: Creamy matte

Creamy matte Longevity: 6-8 hours

6-8 hours Pigmentation: Highly pigmented with smooth application

Highly pigmented with smooth application Occasion: Daily wear, work

Daily wear, work Care: Store in a cool, dry place

This deep red liquid lipstick is designed for long-lasting wear, staying put for up to 16 hours. Its smudge-proof formula ensures vibrant color that doesn’t fade throughout the day. The precision applicator makes it easy to achieve a flawless application.

Specifications:

Shade: Iconic Ruler (deep red)

Iconic Ruler (deep red) Finish: Matte

Matte Longevity: 16 hours

16 hours Pigmentation: Intense color payoff

Intense color payoff Occasion: Formal events, evening wear

Formal events, evening wear Care: Remove with an oil-based makeup remover

Combining high-shine gloss with long-lasting wear, the Vinyl Ink in Irresistible offers a mauve-pink shade that’s perfect for special occasions. Its lightweight formula provides a comfortable, non-sticky finish with vibrant color.

Specifications:

Shade: Irresistible (mauve pink)

Irresistible (mauve pink) Finish: High-shine vinyl

High-shine vinyl Longevity: 10 hours

10 hours Pigmentation: Glossy, opaque color

Glossy, opaque color Occasion: Parties, celebrations

Parties, celebrations Care: Store upright to prevent spills

This crayon lipstick in a coral orange shade is perfect for adding a pop of color to your daily makeup. The creamy texture ensures easy application, and its compact format makes it travel-friendly.

Specifications:

Shade: Deep Coral (coral orange)

Deep Coral (coral orange) Finish: Creamy matte

Creamy matte Longevity: 4-6 hours

4-6 hours Pigmentation: Buildable color payoff

Buildable color payoff Occasion: Casual outings, day events

Casual outings, day events Care: Close cap tightly after use

Pioneer is a bold red shade from the Music Collection, offering smudge-proof wear for up to 16 hours. This lipstick is ideal for creating confident and statement-making looks that last all day.

Specifications:

Shade: Pioneer 20 (bold red)

Pioneer 20 (bold red) Finish: Matte

Matte Longevity: 16 hours

16 hours Pigmentation: High-impact color

High-impact color Occasion: Festive events, weddings

Festive events, weddings Care: Clean applicator after use

This crayon lipstick combines the convenience of a twist-up design with a lightweight matte formula. The rosy nude shade is flattering for all skin tones, making it a great choice for work or casual wear.

Specifications:

Shade: Stay Exceptional (rosy nude)

Stay Exceptional (rosy nude) Finish: Matte

Matte Longevity: 6-8 hours

6-8 hours Pigmentation: Even, full coverage

Even, full coverage Occasion: Office wear, brunch outings

Office wear, brunch outings Care: Avoid dropping the crayon

This unique deep purple shade adds drama to any makeup look. Its smudge-proof matte formula ensures long-lasting wear, perfect for evening parties or special events.

Specifications:

Shade: Transformer 230 (deep purple)

Transformer 230 (deep purple) Finish: Matte

Matte Longevity: 16 hours

16 hours Pigmentation: Intense and opaque

Intense and opaque Occasion: Night-outs, parties

Night-outs, parties Care: Remove with a waterproof makeup remover

Red Revival is a classic red lipstick with a creamy matte finish, offering vibrant color and hydration. Its smooth application and rich pigment make it a timeless addition to any makeup collection.

Specifications:

Shade: Red Revival (classic red)

Red Revival (classic red) Finish: Creamy matte

Creamy matte Longevity: 6-8 hours

6-8 hours Pigmentation: High-pigment color payoff

High-pigment color payoff Occasion: Formal events, parties

Formal events, parties Care: Keep in a dry place

Moody Mauve delivers a stunning blend of mauve and pink tones in a vinyl glossy finish. This lipstick offers shine with durability, making it a go-to for eye-catching party looks.

Specifications:

Shade: Moody Mauve (mauve pink)

Moody Mauve (mauve pink) Finish: Vinyl gloss

Vinyl gloss Longevity: 10 hours

10 hours Pigmentation: Glossy full coverage

Glossy full coverage Occasion: Parties, casual events

Parties, casual events Care: Avoid direct sunlight

This bold red liquid lipstick offers smudge-proof wear with a precise applicator for a flawless finish. Its long-lasting formula ensures vibrant lips that don’t fade.

Specifications:

Shade: Iconic Ruler (bold red)

Iconic Ruler (bold red) Finish: Matte

Matte Longevity: 16 hours

16 hours Pigmentation: Bold, high-impact color

Bold, high-impact color Occasion: Formal, evening wear

Formal, evening wear Care: Clean applicator regularly

How to find the perfect Maybelline lipstick

Choosing the perfect Maybelline lipstick depends on your needs. For daily wear, opt for creamy matte shades like Touch of Spice. For bold looks, SuperStay Matte Ink in Pioneer or Transformer delivers long-lasting impact. Always match the shade to your skin tone and occasion for the best results.

FAQs on Maybelline Lipsticks Which Maybelline lipstick lasts the longest? The SuperStay Matte Ink range offers up to 16-hour wear, making it the longest-lasting formula.

What’s the best Maybelline lipstick for daily use? Shades like Touch of Spice and Stay Exceptional are ideal for daily wear, offering subtle and comfortable finishes.

Are Maybelline lipsticks suitable for sensitive lips? Yes, Maybelline lipsticks are dermatologically tested. Choose hydrating formulas like the Creamy Matte range for added comfort.

How can I remove long-lasting Maybelline lipsticks? Use an oil-based or waterproof makeup remover to easily remove SuperStay Matte Ink lipsticks.

Are Maybelline lipsticks affordable? Yes, Maybelline offers a wide range of budget-friendly lipsticks without compromising on quality.

