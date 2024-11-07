Best branded handbags for women: Check out these top 10 stylish choices for every occasion on Myntra

Branded handbags for women are the ultimate accessory that can transform any outfit into a stylish statement. Whether you’re heading to the office, a college campus, or a casual outing, a good handbag is essential. Investing in a branded handbag offers both style and durability, ensuring your accessory not only complements your look but also withstands daily use. From sleek designs to oversized shopper bags, there are countless options to match every need and taste. In this article, we review some of the best-branded handbags for women, each selected for its quality, design, and functionality. Let’s find the perfect handbag to suit your style. 10 Best branded handbags for women: stylish choices for every occasion(Pexels)

Top Picks: Branded Handbags

A structured handheld bag by Mango, perfect for everyday use. This handbag combines practicality with minimalistic design, offering a sleek look that is versatile enough for work or casual settings. Its spacious interior ensures you can carry all your essentials without compromising on style.

Specifications:

Design: Structured with a sleek finish

Structured with a sleek finish Size and Fit: Medium-sized, suitable for daily essentials

Medium-sized, suitable for daily essentials Color Options: Black, Beige

Black, Beige Material: Faux Leather

Faux Leather Closure: Zip-top closure for security

Zip-top closure for security Compartments: Multiple pockets for organization

Another standout from Mango, this structured handbag is designed to provide elegance and function. With its sturdy construction, this handbag is a great choice for women looking for a dependable accessory that seamlessly blends with both casual and formal attire.

Specifications:

Design: Sturdy and clean-lined

Sturdy and clean-lined Size and Fit: Large, spacious for work and daily use

Large, spacious for work and daily use Color Options: Light Brown, White

Light Brown, White Material: Faux Leather

Faux Leather Closure: Magnetic snap closure

Magnetic snap closure Compartments: One large main compartment

Allen Solly’s solid handbag is crafted for women who love understated elegance. This oversized handbag offers ample storage space, making it ideal for busy days at work or shopping. The solid color and minimalistic design ensure versatility.

Specifications:

Design: Sleek with a minimalist approach

Sleek with a minimalist approach Size and Fit: Oversized, ideal for carrying laptops and books

Oversized, ideal for carrying laptops and books Color Options: Black, Navy

Black, Navy Material: PU Leather

PU Leather Closure: Zip closure for secure storage

Zip closure for secure storage Compartments: Multiple interior pockets

With its oversized design, this Allen Solly bag is perfect for those who need more space without sacrificing style. The structured look and quality material make this bag a practical yet stylish choice for daily use or shopping.

Specifications:

Design: Oversized with a structured silhouette

Oversized with a structured silhouette Size and Fit: Spacious, fits large items easily

Spacious, fits large items easily Color Options: Tan, Olive

Tan, Olive Material: PU Leather

PU Leather Closure: Zip-top with secure fastening

Zip-top with secure fastening Compartments: Two main compartments

Tommy Hilfiger’s structured handbag is a timeless classic that suits both casual and formal settings. Its solid build and high-quality material make it durable and stylish, ensuring it remains a favorite in your collection for years.

Specifications:

Design: Classic, structured style

Classic, structured style Size and Fit: Medium, ideal for everyday use

Medium, ideal for everyday use Color Options: Black, Beige

Black, Beige Material: Premium PU Leather

Premium PU Leather Closure: Snap-lock closure

Snap-lock closure Compartments: Multiple pockets inside

Add a trendy touch to your wardrobe with this geometric textured handbag from Tommy Hilfiger. Its unique design and stylish finish make it a must-have for those who love to stand out.

Specifications:

Design: Geometric texture with a contemporary look

Geometric texture with a contemporary look Size and Fit: Medium, compact for light travel

Medium, compact for light travel Color Options: Navy Blue, Brown

Navy Blue, Brown Material: PU Leather

PU Leather Closure: Flap with magnetic snap

Flap with magnetic snap Compartments: Multiple interior and exterior pockets

This Van Heusen handbag combines modern aesthetics with practical design. Crafted from durable PU leather, it’s built to last and is perfect for work or everyday use, offering a sophisticated look with ample storage.

Specifications:

Design: Structured and elegant

Structured and elegant Size and Fit: Medium, suitable for daily needs

Medium, suitable for daily needs Color Options: Beige, Grey

Beige, Grey Material: PU Leather

PU Leather Closure: Zip closure with secure compartments

Zip closure with secure compartments Compartments: Main compartment with side pockets

For those who need a large and stylish bag, this Van Heusen shopper bag is a perfect choice. Its oversized design, paired with a fashionable buckle detail, offers both space and style for everyday use or travel.

Specifications:

Design: Oversized with decorative buckle

Oversized with decorative buckle Size and Fit: Large, suitable for travel and shopping

Large, suitable for travel and shopping Color Options: Black, Maroon

Black, Maroon Material: PU Leather

PU Leather Closure: Magnetic snap

Magnetic snap Compartments: Spacious interior with multiple pockets

The textured finish of this Forever New handbag adds a layer of sophistication. It’s a perfect accessory for evening events, offering a structured design that pairs well with formal attire.

Specifications:

Design: Textured and elegant

Textured and elegant Size and Fit: Medium, suitable for essentials

Medium, suitable for essentials Color Options: Dark Green, Cream

Dark Green, Cream Material: Faux Leather

Faux Leather Closure: Zip-top closure

Zip-top closure Compartments: Main compartment with additional pockets

Sleek and chic, this PU bag from Forever New is designed for women who prefer minimalism. It is compact yet stylish, making it suitable for casual outings or day-to-day errands.

Specifications:

Design: Simple and stylish

Simple and stylish Size and Fit: Compact and lightweight

Compact and lightweight Colour Options: Pink, Black

Pink, Black Material: PU Leather

PU Leather Closure: Zip closure

Zip closure Compartments: Single compartment with small side pockets

Also Read: Best handbags for women: 10 stylish, trendy, and affordable choices you’ll love

How to find the perfect branded handbag for women

Selecting the perfect handbag depends on your personal style, needs, and lifestyle. Structured bags are excellent for work, providing a professional look and ample storage. Oversized shopper bags are better for those who carry more items daily or for travel. Consider the colour, material, and functionality that best suits your wardrobe and activities for maximum versatility.

Also Read: Best tote bags for college: Top 10 picks for style, space, and durability

FAQs on Branded Handbags What are the benefits of investing in branded handbags? Branded handbags offer superior quality, durability, and timeless designs that can enhance any outfit.

Which handbag is best for office use? The Tommy Hilfiger and Van Heusen structured handbags are ideal for a professional setting, providing style and practicality.

How do I care for my faux leather bag? Clean with a damp cloth and avoid prolonged exposure to direct sunlight to maintain the bag's color and quality.

Are these handbags suitable for travel? Yes, options like the Van Heusen shopper bag are perfect for travel, providing ample space for essentials.

Which handbag is the most versatile? Mango’s structured handbags offer a versatile design that can be worn with both casual and formal attire.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.