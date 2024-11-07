Best branded handbags for women: Check out these top 10 stylish choices for every occasion on Myntra
Explore top branded handbags for women, blending luxury, designer, and affordable styles. These handbags are functional perfect for college, work, or outings.
Branded handbags for women are the ultimate accessory that can transform any outfit into a stylish statement. Whether you’re heading to the office, a college campus, or a casual outing, a good handbag is essential. Investing in a branded handbag offers both style and durability, ensuring your accessory not only complements your look but also withstands daily use. From sleek designs to oversized shopper bags, there are countless options to match every need and taste. In this article, we review some of the best-branded handbags for women, each selected for its quality, design, and functionality. Let’s find the perfect handbag to suit your style.
Top Picks: Branded Handbags
A structured handheld bag by Mango, perfect for everyday use. This handbag combines practicality with minimalistic design, offering a sleek look that is versatile enough for work or casual settings. Its spacious interior ensures you can carry all your essentials without compromising on style.
Specifications:
- Design: Structured with a sleek finish
- Size and Fit: Medium-sized, suitable for daily essentials
- Color Options: Black, Beige
- Material: Faux Leather
- Closure: Zip-top closure for security
- Compartments: Multiple pockets for organization
Another standout from Mango, this structured handbag is designed to provide elegance and function. With its sturdy construction, this handbag is a great choice for women looking for a dependable accessory that seamlessly blends with both casual and formal attire.
Specifications:
- Design: Sturdy and clean-lined
- Size and Fit: Large, spacious for work and daily use
- Color Options: Light Brown, White
- Material: Faux Leather
- Closure: Magnetic snap closure
- Compartments: One large main compartment
Allen Solly’s solid handbag is crafted for women who love understated elegance. This oversized handbag offers ample storage space, making it ideal for busy days at work or shopping. The solid color and minimalistic design ensure versatility.
Specifications:
- Design: Sleek with a minimalist approach
- Size and Fit: Oversized, ideal for carrying laptops and books
- Color Options: Black, Navy
- Material: PU Leather
- Closure: Zip closure for secure storage
- Compartments: Multiple interior pockets
With its oversized design, this Allen Solly bag is perfect for those who need more space without sacrificing style. The structured look and quality material make this bag a practical yet stylish choice for daily use or shopping.
Specifications:
- Design: Oversized with a structured silhouette
- Size and Fit: Spacious, fits large items easily
- Color Options: Tan, Olive
- Material: PU Leather
- Closure: Zip-top with secure fastening
- Compartments: Two main compartments
Tommy Hilfiger’s structured handbag is a timeless classic that suits both casual and formal settings. Its solid build and high-quality material make it durable and stylish, ensuring it remains a favorite in your collection for years.
Specifications:
- Design: Classic, structured style
- Size and Fit: Medium, ideal for everyday use
- Color Options: Black, Beige
- Material: Premium PU Leather
- Closure: Snap-lock closure
- Compartments: Multiple pockets inside
Add a trendy touch to your wardrobe with this geometric textured handbag from Tommy Hilfiger. Its unique design and stylish finish make it a must-have for those who love to stand out.
Specifications:
- Design: Geometric texture with a contemporary look
- Size and Fit: Medium, compact for light travel
- Color Options: Navy Blue, Brown
- Material: PU Leather
- Closure: Flap with magnetic snap
- Compartments: Multiple interior and exterior pockets
This Van Heusen handbag combines modern aesthetics with practical design. Crafted from durable PU leather, it’s built to last and is perfect for work or everyday use, offering a sophisticated look with ample storage.
Specifications:
- Design: Structured and elegant
- Size and Fit: Medium, suitable for daily needs
- Color Options: Beige, Grey
- Material: PU Leather
- Closure: Zip closure with secure compartments
- Compartments: Main compartment with side pockets
For those who need a large and stylish bag, this Van Heusen shopper bag is a perfect choice. Its oversized design, paired with a fashionable buckle detail, offers both space and style for everyday use or travel.
Specifications:
- Design: Oversized with decorative buckle
- Size and Fit: Large, suitable for travel and shopping
- Color Options: Black, Maroon
- Material: PU Leather
- Closure: Magnetic snap
- Compartments: Spacious interior with multiple pockets
The textured finish of this Forever New handbag adds a layer of sophistication. It’s a perfect accessory for evening events, offering a structured design that pairs well with formal attire.
Specifications:
- Design: Textured and elegant
- Size and Fit: Medium, suitable for essentials
- Color Options: Dark Green, Cream
- Material: Faux Leather
- Closure: Zip-top closure
- Compartments: Main compartment with additional pockets
Sleek and chic, this PU bag from Forever New is designed for women who prefer minimalism. It is compact yet stylish, making it suitable for casual outings or day-to-day errands.
Specifications:
- Design: Simple and stylish
- Size and Fit: Compact and lightweight
- Colour Options: Pink, Black
- Material: PU Leather
- Closure: Zip closure
- Compartments: Single compartment with small side pockets
How to find the perfect branded handbag for women
Selecting the perfect handbag depends on your personal style, needs, and lifestyle. Structured bags are excellent for work, providing a professional look and ample storage. Oversized shopper bags are better for those who carry more items daily or for travel. Consider the colour, material, and functionality that best suits your wardrobe and activities for maximum versatility.
FAQs on Branded Handbags
- What are the benefits of investing in branded handbags?
Branded handbags offer superior quality, durability, and timeless designs that can enhance any outfit.
- Which handbag is best for office use?
The Tommy Hilfiger and Van Heusen structured handbags are ideal for a professional setting, providing style and practicality.
- How do I care for my faux leather bag?
Clean with a damp cloth and avoid prolonged exposure to direct sunlight to maintain the bag's color and quality.
- Are these handbags suitable for travel?
Yes, options like the Van Heusen shopper bag are perfect for travel, providing ample space for essentials.
- Which handbag is the most versatile?
Mango’s structured handbags offer a versatile design that can be worn with both casual and formal attire.
