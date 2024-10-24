Best handbags for women: 10 stylish, trendy, and affordable choices you’ll love on Myntra
Handbags for women come in a variety of styles, sizes, and designs, offering both practicality and fashion. This article covers the top 10 handbags for women.
A handbag is more than just an accessory; it’s a statement of style and functionality. Handbags for women serve multiple purposes—whether you're heading to the office, going out for a casual day, or attending a formal event, the right handbag can complete your outfit and carry your essentials with ease. From leather handbags for women to stylish totes and chic shoulder bags, there’s something for every preference and occasion.
With so many designs available, choosing the perfect handbag can feel overwhelming. Should you go for a structured shoulder bag or a handheld design? Are you looking for an affordable handbag or are you leaning towards a designer piece? These are all factors to consider when picking the right handbag. In this article, we’ve compiled a list of the best handbags for women, ensuring there’s a choice for every style and need.
We’ll review handbags from top brands, showcasing trendy handbags for women that range from everyday practicality to sophisticated designer pieces. By the end of this article, you’ll have a clear idea of which handbag suits your lifestyle and personal style the best.
Top Picks: Handbags for Women
The H&M Shoulder Bag and Pouch is the perfect blend of casual style and practicality. This shoulder bag comes with a detachable pouch, adding versatility to your everyday look. The bag's minimalist design makes it suitable for work or casual outings, while the detachable pouch can serve as a small clutch for quick errands. Made from durable materials, it is lightweight and spacious, allowing you to carry your essentials comfortably.
Specifications:
- Design: Minimalist shoulder bag with detachable pouch
- Size and Fit: Medium-sized, spacious compartment for daily essentials
- Color Options: Black
- Material: Faux leather
- Compartments: One main compartment with a detachable pouch
- Occasion: Casual outings, work, and daily use
- Care: Wipe with a clean, dry cloth to maintain its appearance
Allen Solly’s Oversized Structured Shoulder Bag offers a modern and sophisticated design, complete with a tasselled detail that adds a fashionable touch. The oversized design provides ample space for all your essentials, making it perfect for busy days. Made from high-quality PU material, this bag is durable yet lightweight, ensuring a comfortable carry. The structured shape ensures that it retains its elegant form even when packed full.
Specifications:
- Design: Structured shoulder bag with tasselled detail
- Size and Fit: Oversized, ideal for carrying multiple items
- Color Options: Beige
- Material: PU (polyurethane) leather
- Compartments: One main compartment with a zip closure
- Occasion: Perfect for daily wear or semi-formal occasions
- Care: Clean with a soft, dry cloth
Lavie’s Croc Nov Women Grey Tote Bag brings luxury and style to your everyday wardrobe. Featuring a crocodile-textured design, this tote bag exudes elegance while offering practical functionality. Its roomy interior allows you to carry everything you need, from a tablet to personal belongings. With sturdy double handles, this tote is designed to provide comfort while maintaining a chic aesthetic.
Specifications:
- Design: Crocodile-textured tote with double handles
- Size and Fit: Spacious interior, large tote
- Color Options: Grey
- Material: Faux leather
- Compartments: One large main compartment with a zip pocket
- Occasion: Ideal for office wear, shopping, and casual outings
- Care: Wipe with a damp cloth to maintain texture
Lino Perros’ Snakeskin Textured Structured Handheld Bag combines edgy fashion with elegance. The rich brown snakeskin texture adds a luxurious feel to this compact, structured bag. It’s designed to make a statement, whether you’re attending a formal event or a casual gathering. The handheld design and structured silhouette make it a versatile choice that can be dressed up or down.
Specifications:
- Design: Snakeskin-textured handheld bag with a structured design
- Size and Fit: Compact but spacious enough for essentials
- Color Options: Coffee brown
- Material: Faux leather
- Compartments: Main compartment with additional inner pockets
- Occasion: Perfect for formal events or evening outings
- Care: Clean with a soft cloth to maintain texture
The Mast & Harbour Burgundy Handheld Bag is an elegant addition to any woman’s accessory collection. Its solid burgundy color gives it a sophisticated look, while the sleek design ensures versatility for both formal and casual wear. The compact size is ideal for carrying daily essentials, and the structured design adds to its appeal. Whether you're heading to the office or out for a lunch date, this bag is a perfect choice.
Specifications:
- Design: Solid burgundy handheld bag with structured shape
- Size and Fit: Medium-sized with ample space for daily essentials
- Color Options: Burgundy
- Material: Faux leather
- Compartments: One main compartment with inner pockets
- Occasion: Suitable for both formal and casual settings
- Care: Wipe clean with a dry cloth
Caprese’s Blue Solid Structured Shoulder Bag is a sleek and stylish accessory perfect for any wardrobe. This bag’s clean, structured design and soft blue color make it a versatile choice for work or leisure. The spacious interior and zip closure provide practicality, while the structured shape ensures durability and longevity.
Specifications:
- Design: Structured shoulder bag with clean lines
- Size and Fit: Medium-sized with roomy compartments
- Color Options: Blue
- Material: Faux leather
- Compartments: Main compartment with zip and slip pockets
- Occasion: Ideal for office wear or casual outings
- Care: Wipe clean with a soft cloth to maintain the finish
The Lino Perros Navy Blue Shoulder Bag is the epitome of everyday elegance. Its simple yet stylish design makes it a great companion for any occasion. The bag’s solid navy blue color complements a wide range of outfits, while the spacious interior provides ample room for your daily essentials. With sturdy shoulder straps, this bag offers comfort and style in one package.
Specifications:
- Design: Solid navy blue with classic shoulder straps
- Size and Fit: Medium-sized, spacious enough for daily essentials
- Color Options: Navy blue
- Material: Faux leather
- Compartments: Main compartment with inner organizational pockets
- Occasion: Great for both casual and formal wear
- Care: Keep dry and wipe clean with a soft cloth
Accessorize London brings a pop of color to your accessory collection with the Athena Color Block Handheld Bag. The faux leather construction and color-block design make this bag stand out, offering a fun yet chic look. The compact size is perfect for day trips or casual outings, while the bold design adds a fashionable edge to any outfit.
Specifications:
- Design: Color block with handheld straps
- Size and Fit: Compact but spacious enough for essentials
- Color Options: Multicolor
- Material: Faux leather
- Compartments: Main compartment with additional inner pockets
- Occasion: Suitable for casual outings or day trips
- Care: Wipe clean to preserve the color block design
Lavie’s Ushawu Mint Satchel Bag offers a refreshing burst of color to any outfit. Its mint hue is both trendy and playful, while the structured design provides ample space for your belongings. This medium-sized satchel is perfect for everyday use, blending practicality with style. It’s a great choice for women who want a pop of color in their daily accessories.
Specifications:
- Design: Mint satchel with structured design
- Size and Fit: Medium-sized with spacious compartments
- Color Options: Mint
- Material: Faux leather
- Compartments: Main compartment with additional pockets
- Occasion: Perfect for daily use or casual outings
- Care: Wipe with a clean cloth to maintain color
The Van Heusen Structured Shoulder Bag is a sleek and modern option for women looking for a minimalist yet stylish handbag. Its structured design makes it durable, while the spacious interior allows you to carry all your daily necessities. The clean lines and solid color make it a versatile accessory for work or casual wear.
Specifications:
- Design: Solid structured shoulder bag
- Size and Fit: Medium-sized, with enough room for daily essentials
- Color Options: Beige
- Material: Faux leather
- Compartments: Main compartment with inner organizational pockets
- Occasion: Ideal for office wear and casual outings
- Care: Wipe with a soft, dry cloth to maintain quality
How to find the perfect handbag:
When choosing the perfect handbag, consider the occasion, your style, and what you need to carry. A structured shoulder bag offers durability and versatility, ideal for daily use or work. For a trendy look, opt for color-block or snakeskin designs that add a fashionable edge. Look for features like spacious compartments and adjustable straps to ensure comfort and practicality. Consider material quality to ensure longevity, especially if you prefer leather handbags for women.
FAQs on Handbags for Women
- What are the most affordable handbags for women?
Brands like Lavie and Mast & Harbour offer stylish yet affordable handbags that combine quality and design.
- What is the best handbag for formal occasions?
The Lino Perros Coffee Brown Snakeskin Textured Handheld Bag is perfect for formal events due to its elegant, structured design.
- Are these handbags durable?
Yes, many of the handbags listed, such as those from Caprese and Allen Solly, use high-quality materials like faux leather and PU, ensuring durability.
- What should I look for in a designer handbag?
Look for quality materials, a timeless design, and brand reputation. Designer handbags often offer both style and functionality.
- Are these handbags easy to care for?
Yes, most handbags in this list are made from easy-to-clean materials. Wiping with a clean cloth and avoiding harsh chemicals will help maintain their appearance.
