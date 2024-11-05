Platform heels for women: Top 10 comfortable and stylish options from Myntra to pick
Platform heels blend elegance with comfort, making them a wardrobe staple. Discover the best platform heels for women, ideal for every occasion.
Platform heels have grown in popularity as a stylish yet comfortable footwear choice. Unlike traditional high heels, platform heels offer added height without placing extra pressure on the balls of your feet, thanks to their elevated front sole. This makes them an ideal choice for fashion-forward women seeking both style and comfort. Whether it’s a casual day out, a formal event, or a night of dancing, the perfect pair of platform heels can enhance any look.
In this guide, we’ll cover the best platform heels available on Myntra, featuring diverse styles, brands, and designs to help you find the right fit for any occasion. From embellished designs to minimalist options, these platform heels are versatile and will effortlessly complement a wide range of outfits.
Top Picks: Platform heels for women
Shezone’s embellished platform heels add a touch of glamour to your outfit. The open-toe design, paired with sparkling embellishments, creates a statement look. With a high yet stable platform, these heels are perfect for parties, adding both style and height while ensuring comfort.
Specifications:
- Design: Open-toe with intricate embellishments
- Heel Height: 3.5 inches
- Color Options: Silver and gold
- Material: Synthetic upper, durable platform sole
- Occasion: Party and festive events
- Care: Wipe gently with a soft cloth to retain shine
Anouk’s embellished one-toe block heels feature a modern, elegant design with glittery details, perfect for traditional and festive events. The block heel provides additional stability, and the one-toe strap ensures a secure fit for all-day comfort.
Specifications:
- Design: Embellished single-toe block
- Heel Height: 3 inches
- Color Options: Gold, rose gold
- Material: Synthetic with padded sole
- Occasion: Weddings and ethnic celebrations
- Care: Use a soft brush to clean embellishments gently
Mochi’s platform heels feature refined embellishments that add sophistication to any look. With a closed-back design, these heels provide a snug fit, while the high platform and cushioned footbed offer enhanced comfort for prolonged wear.
Specifications:
- Design: Closed-back, embellished front
- Heel Height: 3.75 inches
- Color Options: Silver
- Material: Synthetic with cushioned sole
- Occasion: Formal events and festive wear
- Care: Avoid water; gently clean with a soft brush
Lino Perros platform heels are designed with a sleek closed-back silhouette, offering elegance and versatility. The platform design makes them suitable for both work and evening events, adding a chic touch to any attire.
Specifications:
- Design: Closed-back with minimalist detailing
- Heel Height: 3 inches
- Color Options: Black, beige
- Material: Synthetic upper, sturdy outsole
- Occasion: Office wear and casual outings
- Care: Wipe clean with a soft, damp cloth
These ethnic platform heels from House of Pataudi feature traditional embellishments, making them the perfect choice for festive occasions. The comfortable platform and secure strap provide stability without compromising on style.
Specifications:
- Design: Ethnic embellishments with strap
- Heel Height: 3.5 inches
- Color Options: Gold, maroon
- Material: Faux leather
- Occasion: Weddings, festivals
- Care: Store in a cloth bag to prevent damage to embellishments
Mango’s round-toe platform heels exude minimalistic elegance. With a solid platform and a classic round-toe design, these heels are versatile enough to complement both casual and formal outfits.
Specifications:
- Design: Round-toe with minimalistic style
- Heel Height: 3 inches
- Color Options: Black
- Material: Faux leather
- Occasion: Office, daily wear
- Care: Clean with a soft cloth to maintain shine
Marks & Spencer’s multi-strap platform heels are designed for enhanced comfort and style. The multiple straps offer a secure fit, while the platform adds height, making these heels suitable for long wear.
Specifications:
- Design: Multi-strap with buckle closure
- Heel Height: 3.25 inches
- Color Options: Beige, black
- Material: Synthetic
- Occasion: Semi-formal events
- Care: Spot clean with a damp cloth
Featuring a unique crochet design, Tommy Hilfiger’s platform sandals bring a boho-chic vibe to your wardrobe. The mid-top platform ensures comfort, while the buckle detail adds a stylish twist.
Specifications:
- Design: Crochet striped with buckle detail
- Heel Height: 3 inches
- Color Options: Multicolor
- Material: Synthetic with crochet
- Occasion: Casual outings
- Care: Hand wash crochet area carefully
U.S. Polo Assn. offers an open-toe platform heeled sandal that’s perfect for summer events. With a comfortable platform and open design, these sandals offer both style and comfort.
Specifications:
- Design: Open toe with adjustable strap
- Heel Height: 3.5 inches
- Color Options: Brown
- Material: Faux leather
- Occasion: Daytime events, casual outings
- Care: Wipe with a damp cloth to prevent scuffs
Aldo’s open-toe platform heels are ideal for evening wear. The ankle loop adds security, while the platform design ensures a comfortable fit, making these heels suitable for special occasions.
Specifications:
- Design: Open toe with ankle loop
- Heel Height: 3.75 inches
- Color Options: Nude, black
- Material: Synthetic with a soft finish
- Occasion: Evening events
- Care: Wipe with a soft, dry cloth
How to find the perfect platform heels
When choosing the right platform heels, consider the heel height, material, and comfort level. Opt for block heels or multi-strap designs for added stability, especially if you’ll be wearing them for extended periods. Brands like Aldo, Tommy Hilfiger, and Marks & Spencer offer high-quality options with a blend of style, comfort, and durability, ensuring you find the perfect fit for any occasion.
FAQs on Platform Heels for Women
- What makes platform heels comfortable?
Platform heels distribute pressure more evenly across the foot, reducing strain on the ball of the foot.
- Are platform heels suitable for daily wear?
Yes, platform heels with moderate height and cushioned soles, such as Mango’s round-toe heels, are ideal for daily use.
- Which platform heels are best for ethnic outfits?
Embellished options like those from House of Pataudi are perfect for pairing with ethnic wear.
- How should I care for embellished platform heels?
Use a soft brush or cloth to clean embellishments and store them in a cloth bag to protect them from dust.
- Can platform heels be worn with casual outfits?
Absolutely! Tommy Hilfiger’s crochet platform sandals are perfect for a casual, laid-back look.
