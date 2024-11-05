Platform heels for women: Top 10 comfortable and stylish options from Myntra to pick

Platform heels have grown in popularity as a stylish yet comfortable footwear choice. Unlike traditional high heels, platform heels offer added height without placing extra pressure on the balls of your feet, thanks to their elevated front sole. This makes them an ideal choice for fashion-forward women seeking both style and comfort. Whether it’s a casual day out, a formal event, or a night of dancing, the perfect pair of platform heels can enhance any look. Platform heels for women: The 10 best options for style and comfort(Pexels)

In this guide, we’ll cover the best platform heels available on Myntra, featuring diverse styles, brands, and designs to help you find the right fit for any occasion. From embellished designs to minimalist options, these platform heels are versatile and will effortlessly complement a wide range of outfits.

Top Picks: Platform heels for women

Shezone’s embellished platform heels add a touch of glamour to your outfit. The open-toe design, paired with sparkling embellishments, creates a statement look. With a high yet stable platform, these heels are perfect for parties, adding both style and height while ensuring comfort.

Specifications:

Design: Open-toe with intricate embellishments

Open-toe with intricate embellishments Heel Height: 3.5 inches

3.5 inches Color Options: Silver and gold

Silver and gold Material: Synthetic upper, durable platform sole

Synthetic upper, durable platform sole Occasion: Party and festive events

Party and festive events Care: Wipe gently with a soft cloth to retain shine

Anouk’s embellished one-toe block heels feature a modern, elegant design with glittery details, perfect for traditional and festive events. The block heel provides additional stability, and the one-toe strap ensures a secure fit for all-day comfort.

Specifications:

Design: Embellished single-toe block

Embellished single-toe block Heel Height: 3 inches

3 inches Color Options: Gold, rose gold

Gold, rose gold Material: Synthetic with padded sole

Synthetic with padded sole Occasion: Weddings and ethnic celebrations

Weddings and ethnic celebrations Care: Use a soft brush to clean embellishments gently

Mochi’s platform heels feature refined embellishments that add sophistication to any look. With a closed-back design, these heels provide a snug fit, while the high platform and cushioned footbed offer enhanced comfort for prolonged wear.

Specifications:

Design: Closed-back, embellished front

Closed-back, embellished front Heel Height: 3.75 inches

3.75 inches Color Options: Silver

Silver Material: Synthetic with cushioned sole

Synthetic with cushioned sole Occasion: Formal events and festive wear

Formal events and festive wear Care: Avoid water; gently clean with a soft brush

Lino Perros platform heels are designed with a sleek closed-back silhouette, offering elegance and versatility. The platform design makes them suitable for both work and evening events, adding a chic touch to any attire.

Specifications:

Design: Closed-back with minimalist detailing

Closed-back with minimalist detailing Heel Height: 3 inches

3 inches Color Options: Black, beige

Black, beige Material: Synthetic upper, sturdy outsole

Synthetic upper, sturdy outsole Occasion: Office wear and casual outings

Office wear and casual outings Care: Wipe clean with a soft, damp cloth

These ethnic platform heels from House of Pataudi feature traditional embellishments, making them the perfect choice for festive occasions. The comfortable platform and secure strap provide stability without compromising on style.

Specifications:

Design: Ethnic embellishments with strap

Ethnic embellishments with strap Heel Height: 3.5 inches

3.5 inches Color Options: Gold, maroon

Gold, maroon Material: Faux leather

Faux leather Occasion: Weddings, festivals

Weddings, festivals Care: Store in a cloth bag to prevent damage to embellishments

Mango’s round-toe platform heels exude minimalistic elegance. With a solid platform and a classic round-toe design, these heels are versatile enough to complement both casual and formal outfits.

Specifications:

Design: Round-toe with minimalistic style

Round-toe with minimalistic style Heel Height: 3 inches

3 inches Color Options: Black

Black Material: Faux leather

Faux leather Occasion: Office, daily wear

Office, daily wear Care: Clean with a soft cloth to maintain shine

Marks & Spencer’s multi-strap platform heels are designed for enhanced comfort and style. The multiple straps offer a secure fit, while the platform adds height, making these heels suitable for long wear.

Specifications:

Design: Multi-strap with buckle closure

Multi-strap with buckle closure Heel Height: 3.25 inches

3.25 inches Color Options: Beige, black

Beige, black Material: Synthetic

Synthetic Occasion: Semi-formal events

Semi-formal events Care: Spot clean with a damp cloth

Featuring a unique crochet design, Tommy Hilfiger’s platform sandals bring a boho-chic vibe to your wardrobe. The mid-top platform ensures comfort, while the buckle detail adds a stylish twist.

Specifications:

Design: Crochet striped with buckle detail

Crochet striped with buckle detail Heel Height: 3 inches

3 inches Color Options: Multicolor

Multicolor Material: Synthetic with crochet

Synthetic with crochet Occasion: Casual outings

Casual outings Care: Hand wash crochet area carefully

U.S. Polo Assn. offers an open-toe platform heeled sandal that’s perfect for summer events. With a comfortable platform and open design, these sandals offer both style and comfort.

Specifications:

Design: Open toe with adjustable strap

Open toe with adjustable strap Heel Height: 3.5 inches

3.5 inches Color Options: Brown

Brown Material: Faux leather

Faux leather Occasion: Daytime events, casual outings

Daytime events, casual outings Care: Wipe with a damp cloth to prevent scuffs

Aldo’s open-toe platform heels are ideal for evening wear. The ankle loop adds security, while the platform design ensures a comfortable fit, making these heels suitable for special occasions.

Specifications:

Design: Open toe with ankle loop

Open toe with ankle loop Heel Height: 3.75 inches

3.75 inches Color Options: Nude, black

Nude, black Material: Synthetic with a soft finish

Synthetic with a soft finish Occasion: Evening events

Evening events Care: Wipe with a soft, dry cloth

How to find the perfect platform heels

When choosing the right platform heels, consider the heel height, material, and comfort level. Opt for block heels or multi-strap designs for added stability, especially if you’ll be wearing them for extended periods. Brands like Aldo, Tommy Hilfiger, and Marks & Spencer offer high-quality options with a blend of style, comfort, and durability, ensuring you find the perfect fit for any occasion.

FAQs on Platform Heels for Women What makes platform heels comfortable? Platform heels distribute pressure more evenly across the foot, reducing strain on the ball of the foot.

Are platform heels suitable for daily wear? Yes, platform heels with moderate height and cushioned soles, such as Mango’s round-toe heels, are ideal for daily use.

Which platform heels are best for ethnic outfits? Embellished options like those from House of Pataudi are perfect for pairing with ethnic wear.

How should I care for embellished platform heels? Use a soft brush or cloth to clean embellishments and store them in a cloth bag to protect them from dust.

Can platform heels be worn with casual outfits? Absolutely! Tommy Hilfiger’s crochet platform sandals are perfect for a casual, laid-back look.

