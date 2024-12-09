10 Best lipstick brands: Long-lasting and affordable picks for every occasion on Myntra

Lipstick is more than a beauty product; it’s a tool for self-expression, confidence, and style. Whether you’re aiming for a natural look or a bold statement, the right lipstick can elevate your appearance and complement any outfit. But with countless brands and formulas on the market, finding the best lipstick brand can feel daunting. 10 Best lipstick brands: long-lasting and affordable picks for every occasion(Pexels)

This article simplifies your search with a curated list of top lipstick brands that excel in quality, comfort, and value. From luxury lipstick brands with rich pigments to affordable lipstick brands that don’t compromise on quality, this guide caters to every preference.

Discover vibrant shades, long-lasting formulas, and skin-friendly ingredients in this list of the best lipstick brands for long wear. Whether you love creamy textures or velvety matte finishes, these lipsticks promise to enhance your beauty routine.

Top picks: Best Lipstick options

Maybelline’s Divine Wine is a deeply pigmented creamy matte lipstick. Its rich burgundy shade offers a bold and sophisticated look. Infused with nourishing oils, it glides on effortlessly, leaving your lips feeling soft and hydrated. Perfect for evening events and special occasions, this lipstick delivers vibrant color that lasts for hours.

Specifications:

Design: Classic bullet with a matte cap

Classic bullet with a matte cap Size and Fit: Travel-friendly size

Travel-friendly size Color Options: Deep burgundy

Deep burgundy Material: Creamy matte formula with nourishing oils

Creamy matte formula with nourishing oils Occasion: Ideal for evening wear and parties

Ideal for evening wear and parties Care: Store in a cool, dry place

Lakme Absolute Plush Pink is a luxurious matte lipstick enriched with argan oil for added hydration. The soft pink shade complements all skin tones, making it a versatile choice for daily wear. Its velvety matte texture ensures a smooth finish without drying out the lips.

Specifications:

Design: Premium bullet with a metallic casing

Premium bullet with a metallic casing Size and Fit: 3.4 g

3.4 g Color Options: Soft pink

Soft pink Material: Matte formula with argan oil

Matte formula with argan oil Occasion: Daily wear and professional settings

Daily wear and professional settings Care: Keep lips exfoliated for best results

"I Rule" from L'Oréal Paris is a lightweight liquid lipstick that delivers intense color and a velvety matte finish. The mauve-pink shade is universally flattering, while its long-lasting formula ensures all-day wear without smudging or fading. The precision applicator makes it easy to achieve a perfect pout.

Specifications:

Design: Sleek liquid tube with a precision applicator

Sleek liquid tube with a precision applicator Size and Fit: 7 ml

7 ml Color Options: Mauve pink

Mauve pink Material: Lightweight matte liquid formula

Lightweight matte liquid formula Occasion: Suitable for both casual and formal wear

Suitable for both casual and formal wear Care: Use a lip balm before application for comfort

Faces Canada Crimson Kiss offers a vibrant red shade that makes a bold statement. Its creamy texture ensures smooth application and long-lasting wear. The hydrating formula keeps lips soft, making it a comfortable choice for extended use. Perfect for festive events and evening outings.

Specifications:

Design: Sleek bullet lipstick with a classic finish

Sleek bullet lipstick with a classic finish Size and Fit: 4 g

4 g Color Options: Vibrant red

Vibrant red Material: Intense matte formula

Intense matte formula Occasion: Evening wear and special occasions

Evening wear and special occasions Care: Store upright to prevent breakage

Insight Cosmetics Isabella is a long-lasting, waterproof lipstick with a matte finish. Its nude-pink shade is ideal for everyday wear. Enriched with vitamin E, it nourishes lips while providing vibrant, transfer-proof color that stays put all day.

Specifications:

Design: Slim and portable lipstick tube

Slim and portable lipstick tube Size and Fit: 3.5 g

3.5 g Color Options: Nude pink

Nude pink Material: Matte and transfer-proof formula

Matte and transfer-proof formula Occasion: Daily wear and work settings

Daily wear and work settings Care: Remove with a makeup remover

Mauve Blush by Swiss Beauty offers a soft mauve shade with a velvety matte finish. Its lightweight formula is comfortable to wear and highly pigmented for full coverage. This affordable lipstick is perfect for casual and professional settings alike.

Specifications:

Design: Classic bullet lipstick in a minimalist case

Classic bullet lipstick in a minimalist case Size and Fit: 3.2 g

3.2 g Color Options: Mauve blush

Mauve blush Material: Velvety matte formula

Velvety matte formula Occasion: Everyday wear and casual outings

Everyday wear and casual outings Care: Exfoliate lips for smooth application

Lakme 9to5 Red Coat is a vibrant red lipstick with a built-in primer for smooth application and long-lasting wear. Its matte formula delivers bold color that stays fresh all day. Ideal for day-to-night transitions, it ensures a polished look.

Specifications:

Design: Metallic rose gold bullet design

Metallic rose gold bullet design Size and Fit: 3.6 g

3.6 g Color Options: Bold red

Bold red Material: Matte formula with built-in primer

Matte formula with built-in primer Occasion: Perfect for professional and casual wear

Perfect for professional and casual wear Care: Keep in a cool place

Divine Mocha by L'Oréal Paris is a rich mocha shade that offers a luxurious matte finish. Infused with hydrating ingredients, it ensures comfort without compromising on color intensity. Its elegant design and creamy texture make it a must-have.

Specifications:

Design: Elegant bullet with gold detailing

Elegant bullet with gold detailing Size and Fit: 3.7 g

3.7 g Color Options: Rich mocha

Rich mocha Material: Moist matte formula

Moist matte formula Occasion: Casual and formal wear

Casual and formal wear Care: Use a lip liner for added precision

Madras Kaapi by Nykaa offers a rich brown shade in a transfer-proof liquid matte formula. Lightweight and highly pigmented, it provides long-lasting wear without drying out the lips. Its earthy tone suits all skin tones and is perfect for daily wear.

Specifications:

Design: Sleek tube with a precise applicator

Sleek tube with a precise applicator Size and Fit: 4.5 ml

4.5 ml Color Options: Earthy brown

Earthy brown Material: Transfer-proof liquid matte formula

Transfer-proof liquid matte formula Occasion: Suitable for casual and professional settings

Suitable for casual and professional settings Care: Exfoliate lips before use

Colorbar’s Hot Hot Hot is a vibrant pink lipstick with a velvety matte finish. Its creamy formula glides effortlessly and provides up to 5 hours of hydration. The bold shade is perfect for festive events and statement looks.

Specifications:

Design: Sleek bullet with silver detailing

Sleek bullet with silver detailing Size and Fit: 4.2 g

4.2 g Color Options: Vibrant pink

Vibrant pink Material: Velvety matte formula

Velvety matte formula Occasion: Parties and festive wear

Parties and festive wear Care: Store in a cool place

How to find the perfect Product

Selecting the best lipstick depends on your needs and preferences. For bold and long-lasting looks, opt for matte formulas like Lakme Red Coat or Faces Crimson Kiss. If you prefer hydrating options, L'Oréal Divine Mocha is a great choice. Consider your skin tone and occasion to find the perfect shade.

FAQs on Lipstick Brands What is the best lipstick brand for long wear? L'Oréal Paris Rouge Signature and Lakme 9to5 Primer + Matte are renowned for their long-lasting formulas.

Are affordable lipstick brands good quality? Yes, brands like Swiss Beauty and Insight Cosmetics provide high-quality products at budget-friendly prices.

Which lipstick brands offer hydrating formulas? L'Oréal Paris Color Riche and Lakme Absolute offer moisturizing lipsticks that keep lips comfortable.

What’s the most versatile lipstick shade? Nude and pink shades like Insight Cosmetics Isabella and Lakme Plush Pink work well for all skin tones and occasions.

Which lipstick is best for daily wear? Insight Cosmetics Isabella and Swiss Beauty Mauve Blush are excellent choices for everyday use.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.