Cosmetologist explains the role of nutrition in skincare: Why what you eat matters for healthy, radiant skin

Natural beauty comes from within, and whole, nutrient-rich foods like almonds play a crucial role in nourishing the body from the inside out. As per Future Market Insights report India's skincare industry, valued at approximately $3 billion in 2024, is projected to surpass $7 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 15.78%.

This rapid expansion is driven by rising consumer awareness, social media influence, a preference for natural products, and increasing disposable incomes.

As consumers invest more in their skincare routines, ranging from elaborate 10-step regimens to the latest trending products, the real question remains: Are we approaching skin health the right way?

Role of nutrition in skin health

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Geetika Mittal Gupta, skin expert and cosmetologist, shared, “While skincare products promise glowing skin, their impact is often surface-level. Indians have traditionally focused on external solutions, but the foundation of truly healthy skin starts from within. Instead of relying solely on topical treatments, why not nourish the skin from the inside out? As the saying goes, you are what you eat. A simple dietary shift like incorporating a handful of almonds daily can enhance hydration, improve elasticity, and provide essential nutrition for overall health.”

Research indicates a strong link between diet and skin health, particularly almond consumption. (Pexels)

"Scientific evidence strongly supports the connection between diet and skin health. A study led by Dr. Sivamani at the University of California, Davis, examined how almond consumption affects skin ageing. The randomised controlled pilot study found that postmenopausal women with sun-sensitive skin (Fitzpatrick types I or II) who consumed two servings of almonds daily for six months experienced a 16% reduction in wrinkle severity and a 20% improvement in skin tone (measured by decreased pigment intensity) compared to a control group consuming a calorie-matched nut-free snack," says Dr Geetika.

She added, "Another study further reinforces this, revealing that almond intake increased UVB resistance by 20% in young Asian women with sun-sensitive skin (Fitzpatrick types II, III, IV). Participants who consumed 42 grams of almonds daily for 12 weeks showed significantly greater UVB resistance compared to those who consumed a calorie-matched carbohydrate snack."

Why almonds deserve a place in your diet

"The role of nutrition in skin health aligns with both modern research and ancient traditional medicine," says Dr. Geetika. "Published texts in Ayurveda, Siddha, and Unani have long validated the benefits of almonds for achieving healthy, glowing skin."

According to Ayurveda, almonds are classified as varnya, meaning they enhance skin radiance, improve complexion, and offer protective benefits. "This ancient knowledge is now backed by science, showing how almonds work from the inside out to nourish and protect the skin," she adds.

Almonds are rich in protein, healthy fats, and vitamin E, making them essential for skin health.(Pixabay)

Dr. Geetika explains that the nutritional composition of almonds, rich in protein, healthy unsaturated fats, and vitamin E (alpha-tocopherol) makes them a powerful ally for skin. "Ounce for ounce, almonds are the tree nut highest in vitamin E, a potent antioxidant that helps protect the skin from free radical damage caused by pollution, UV rays, and other environmental stressors," she notes.

"A 30-gram serving of almonds provides about 7.7 mg of vitamin E, which meets 77% of the Recommended Dietary Allowance (RDA). Beyond vitamin E, almonds contain 15 essential nutrients that benefit the skin," she explains. "Zinc helps with skin healing, B-vitamins such as riboflavin and niacin promote an even skin tone, linoleic acid prevents dryness, and copper supports pigmentation in skin and hair. Plus, the 6 grams of protein in a serving supports collagen production, keeping skin firm and youthful."

Dr. Geetika emphasises that almonds not only boost skin health but also support overall well-being. "Packed with healthy fats, vitamin E, fibre, and antioxidants, they help with heart health, weight management, and blood sugar control, too," she concludes.

