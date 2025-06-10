Struggling with acne, dryness and breakouts? Dermatologist shares her simple skincare routine that actually works

Acne can be stubborn, but your skincare routine doesn't have to be. Dr. Madhurya Gogineni, dermatologist at Zennara Clinics, Hyderabad, shares with HT Lifestyle a simple yet practical routine that focuses on effective steps using proven ingredients to heal breakouts, protect the skin barrier, and promote long-term clarity. (Also read: Weight gain to acne: Doctor explains 6 common challenges faced by women due to PCOS; shares prevention tips ) Check out Dr. Madhurya's guide to effective acne treatment and essential sun protection. (Freepik)

Dermatologist's acne-friendly skincare routine

"The first and most important step is cleansing. We recommend washing the face twice daily with a mild, non-comedogenic cleanser that helps remove dirt, oil and makeup without disrupting the skin's natural barrier. Harsh scrubbing or over-washing can worsen acne, so being gentle is essential," says Dr Madhurya.

Dr. Madhurya recommends benzoyl peroxide, salicylic acid, clindamycin, and adapalene for acne treatment. (Shutterstock)

She adds, "Common ingredients we rely on include benzoyl peroxide, salicylic acid, clindamycin and adapalene. Benzoyl peroxide helps kill acne-causing bacteria and reduce inflammation. Salicylic acid works by unclogging pores and reducing oil buildup. Adapalene, a topical retinoid, increases cell turnover and prevents future breakouts. We include these in skin care and also as treatments in the clinic depending on the grade and type of acne."

Importance of moisturiser and sunscreen

Hydration is another non-negotiable step. "Many people with acne avoid moisturisers, but we always recommend using a lightweight, oil-free formula to help maintain the skin barrier and reduce the side effects of active ingredients," says Dr. Madhurya. “A good moisturiser can actually help the skin heal faster and improve tolerance to treatments.”

Sunscreen is crucial for skin treated with retinoids or acids, advises Dr. Madhurya. (Freepik)

When it comes to sun protection, Dr. Madhurya emphasises, "Sunscreen is non-negotiable, especially when the skin is being treated with retinoids or acids, which increase sun sensitivity. We recommend a broad-spectrum SPF of at least 50 that is clearly labelled non-comedogenic to avoid clogged pores and protect against hyperpigmentation."

Consistency over quick fixes

Lastly, she stresses the importance of patience and consistency. "Acne treatments often take several weeks to show visible improvement, and frequent product switching or picking at the skin can delay healing. In some cases, we may also consider lifestyle advice like stress management, sleep, and a balanced diet as part of the overall care," says Dr. Madhurya.

"In short, our routine is about using the right products in the right way, supporting the skin's health while targeting acne gently and effectively," she concludes.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.